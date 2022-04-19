Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Kylin Hill

Strengths:

Sudden, authoritative, speed-based RB with flashes of awesome balance/juking skill but more of a vision specialist than anything. Best on zone plays where he flash and find a lane and blast the accelerators. Will run away from a fair share of defensive backs at the next level. Really flies. In a zone-scheme he can be a big-play type. Violent cuts as a route runner and has natural hands. Can pluck away from his frame.

Weaknesses:

Not ultra-agile/elusive by any stretch. Contact balance is solid but not a true strength to his game, better deploying a spin or a subtle cut in the hole to make defenders miss altogether. Smaller frame.

Accolades: