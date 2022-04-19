Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.99 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Strengths:

Gray is a long-armed, long-legged cornerback who can cover a lot of ground. He has loose hips in coverage, has good change of direction and has click-and-close ability on short routes. He's physical at the line of scrimmage and is quick to break on short and intermediate routes, which puts him in position to make plays on the ball. He plays with an edge in terms of physicality, comes downhill with a purpose in run support, and and is a wrap-up tackler in space.

Weaknesses:

He has only one career interception, and can sometimes get too handsy downfield to avoid big plays. He can also be susceptible to double moves though he shows good recovery ability to get back in phase.

Accolades: