Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.01 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Chris Kemoeatu

Strengths:

Mauler in the run game who regularly digs out defensive tackles. Plays with an edge and that, coupled with his raw strength, allows him to get to destroy second-level defenders in space.

Weaknesses:

Sometimes gets over toes when pass-blocking on the move -- he's better in a phone booth. His footwork can let him down at times, too. How much he improves as a pass blocker at the next level will determine if he sees the field.

Accolades: