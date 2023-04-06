Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.85 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Willie Gay Jr.

Summary:

Yasir Abdullah is a twitched-up edge rusher who plays much bigger than his 234-pound frame. He can set the edge in the run game and regularly finds his way into the backfield, but his NFL future may be as an off-ball linebacker because of his size. Wherever he lines up, he's a playmaker.

Strengths:

Thick build; can put foot in the ground and change direction with some twitch

Explosive first step -- can get into body of OT an move him off spot

Despite only weighing 234, will set edge/remain stout at the point

Weaknesses: