2020 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every fourth-round pick

Want to know what I think of every pick made in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 4 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades. You can also watch our live analysis on CBS Sports HQ right at the top of this article.

If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can watch CBS Sports HQ and my grades in our draft tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

107. Cincinnati Bengals

Grade:

108. Washington Redskins

Grade:

109. Detroit Lions

Grade:

110. New York Giants

Grade:

111. Houston Texans

Grade:

112. Los Angeles Chargers

Grade:

113. Carolina Panthers



Grade:

114. Arizona Cardinals



Grade:

115. Cleveland Browns

Grade:

116. Jacksonville Jaguars



Grade:

117. Tampa Bay Buccaners

Grade:

118. Denver Broncos

Grade:

119. Atlanta Falcons

Grade:

120. New York Jets

Grade:

121. Las Vegas Raiders

Grade:

122. Indianapolis Colts

Grade:

123. Dallas Cowboys

Grade:

124. Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade:

125. New England Patriots

Grade:

126. Los Angeles Rams

Grade:

127. Philadelphia Eagles

Grade:

128. Buffalo Bills

Grade:

129. Baltimore Ravens

Grade:

130. New Orleans Saints

Grade:

131. Arizona Cardinals

Grade:

132. Minnesota Vikings

Grade:

133. Seattle Seahawks

Grade:

134. Baltimore Ravens

Grade:

135. Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade:

136. Green Bay Packers

Grade:

137. Jacksonville Jaguars

Grade:

138. Kansas City Chiefs

Grade:

139. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Grade:

140. Jacksonville Jaguars

Grade:

141. Miami Dolphins

Grade:

142. Washington Redskins

Grade:

143. Atlanta Falcons

Grade:

144. Seattle Seahawks

Grade:

145. Philadelphia Eagles

Grade:

146. Philadelphia Eagles

Grade: