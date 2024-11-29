The Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) for an AFC West showdown for the 2024 NFL Black Friday game. Kansas City picked up its first loss of the season in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, but bounced back last Sunday and beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-27. Meanwhile, Las Vegas has been in a slump, losing seven straight games. In Week 12, the Denver Broncos topped the Raiders, 29-19.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is set for 3 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 13-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

Raiders vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -13

Raiders vs. Chiefs over/under: 42.5 points

Raiders vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -763, Las Vegas +526

LV: Raiders are 4-7 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 5-6 against the spread this season

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes puts his teammates in position to succeed. This season, he's 10th in the NFL in passing yards (2,673), sixth in passing touchdowns (18) and seventh in QBR (66.9). In his last outing, Mahomes went 27-of-37 for 269 yards, and three passing touchdowns. This was his second straight game with three passing scores.

Tight end Travis Kelce continues to be a reliable weapon in the passing game. He is sixth in the league in receptions (68) with 569 yards and two scores. He's gone over 60 receiving yards in four of his last five games. Tight end Noah Gray has also elevated his play, logging 27 catches for 315 yards. Gray has scored two touchdowns in each of his past two games. In the win over the Panthers, the 25-year-old had four catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Raiders can cover

Tight end Brock Bowers is the top weapon on offense for the Raiders in his first season. Bowers has reliable hands and provides a mismatch for defenders. The Georgia product is second in the NFL in receptions (74) and tied for eighth in receiving yards (744) with three touchdowns. On Nov. 17 against the Miami Dolphins, Bowers had 13 catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is a game-wrecker on the defensive line. Crosby wins with speed and power, while getting his hands up at the line of scrimmage. This season, he has 39 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and four pass deflections. In addition, Crosby has racked up five sacks in 11 career games against the Chiefs.

