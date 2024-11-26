Twelve weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books, which means we're well past the midway point of the regular-season calendar. And the playoffs are just around the corner.
The NFC, in particular, is still very much up for grabs despite the Detroit Lions' dominance atop the conference, with seven other teams boasting at least six wins and another three within one game of .500.
Here, we're sorting all the remaining wild card contenders, keeping in mind that only seven total NFC teams will secure playoff berths by the end of the 2024 campaign:
Division leaders
- Detroit Lions (10-1, NFC North)
- Philadelphia Eagles (9-2, NFC East)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-5, NFC West)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-5, NFC South)
Unofficially out of it
- Carolina Panthers (3-8): Bryce Young has given a valiant effort in recent weeks, but this team needs at least another offseason to restock the cupboard.
- Chicago Bears (4-7): Caleb Williams has settled in since their in-season offensive coordinator change, but the entire team still struggles to stay on the same page.
- Dallas Cowboys (4-7): They surprised with an upset Week 11 win, but as long as Cooper Rush remains the fill-in quarterback, their best bet is playing spoiler.
- New York Giants (2-9): Demoting, then cutting Daniel Jones couldn't give them even a tiny spark. They're in a constant state of expected transition.
Wild-card contenders
The following teams are currently fighting for three (3) available wild-card spots.
|1
|They are 8-3 despite an imperfect and occasionally injury-riddled year from Jordan Love, which speaks to the balance of Matt LaFleur's attack, also headlined by a bruising Josh Jacobs. Just like late in 2023, they project as a very tough out due primarily to their offensive versatility.
|2
|Somehow 9-2 after a string of ugly wins over inferior foes, the Vikings have elite skill talent, and are still getting mostly above-average stuff from Sam Darnold under center. Brian Flores' bend-but-don't-break defense may have to do more heavy lifting when it's time to play dominant offenses.
|3
|Careening back to Earth at 7-5 after a red-hot start from Jayden Daniels and Co., the Commanders lack consistency under Kliff Kingsbury's offensive direction. Dan Quinn's defense has also been leaky through the air. Daniels' athleticism should keep them competitive until the end, though.
|4
|Baker Mayfield just won't surrender. At 5-6, the Bucs may have a better shot at getting into the dance as NFC South champions. Bumps and bruises to key starters could also catch up to them, but Mayfield's remained a warrior leader for their surprisingly deep attack. They're feisty as always.
|5
|Plenty are writing off Kyle Shanahan's injury-littered contender, which has lacked its typical smashmouth feel on defense at 5-6. If Brock Purdy gets back under center, though, it's tough to envision proven weapons like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle not making a late-year push.
|6
|Perhaps no wild-card candidate has been more mercurial. Matthew Stafford is liable to unleash game-changing darts to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, but his front is iffy, and the defense just got exposed in prime time. In a tight NFC West, they can't afford too many more slip-ups at 5-6.
|7
|Bumped out of first place in the West thanks to an ugly defeat at the hands of the Seahawks, the 6-5 Cardinals have proven scrappy when the ground game is working, setting up downfield shots from Kyler Murray. Their offense has laid an egg one too many times to be trusted, however.
|8
|The NFC South isn't exactly a collection of contenders, which keeps them alive even at 4-7. Derek Carr's recently settled in thanks to surprise dominance from guys like Taysom Hill and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but it remains to be seen if they can sustain success coming out of the bye week.