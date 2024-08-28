NFL roster cutdown day has come and gone, but the action did not end there. Any players not vested (less than four years of experience) had to go through the waiver wire, where any of the other 31 NFL teams had the chance to claim them. If these players were passed on, they are free to sign with a practice squad.

The Carolina Panthers were the team atop the waiver order, and new general manager Dan Morgan was free to claim as many players as he wanted. However, those claimed players are automatically put on the 53-man roster, meaning a player who made the initial roster Tuesday had to be cut.

Let's take a look at every waiver wire claim made Wednesday from the around the NFL, (h/t NFL Media).

Carolina Panthers (6)

DB Samuel Womack (49ers)

DB Eric Scott Jr. (Cowboys)

Los Angeles Chargers

RB Cody Schrader (49ers)

WR Grant DuBose (Packers)

DB Anthony Johnson (Packers)

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OG Royce Newman (Packers)

Tennessee Titans