NFL roster cutdown day has come and gone, but the action did not end there. Any players not vested (less than four years of experience) had to go through the waiver wire, where any of the other 31 NFL teams had the chance to claim them. If these players were passed on, they are free to sign with a practice squad.
The Carolina Panthers were the team atop the waiver order, and new general manager Dan Morgan was free to claim as many players as he wanted. However, those claimed players are automatically put on the 53-man roster, meaning a player who made the initial roster Tuesday had to be cut.
Let's take a look at every waiver wire claim made Wednesday from the around the NFL, (h/t NFL Media).
Carolina Panthers (6)
- CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Commanders)
- CB Shemar Bartholomew (Jets)
- CB Keenan Isaac (Buccaneers)
- CB Lonnie Johnson (Texans)
- OT Jarrett Kingston (49ers)
- LB Jon Rhattigan (Seahawks)
- DE Jamie Sheriff (Seahawks)
Cincinnati Bengals (1)
- DE K.J. Henry (Commanders)
Detroit Lions
- LB Trevor Nowaske (Cardinals)
Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts
- DB Samuel Womack (49ers)
Kansas City Chiefs
- DB Eric Scott Jr. (Cowboys)
Las Vegas Raiders
- DB Thomas Harper (Chargers)
- DT Jonah Laulu (Colts)
Los Angeles Chargers
- Hassan Haskins (Titans)
Los Angeles Rams
- RB Cody Schrader (49ers)
Miami Dolphins
- WR Grant DuBose (Packers)
New England Patriots
- LB Curtis Jacobs (Chiefs)
- OT Demontrey Jacobs (Broncos)
- DT Eric Johnson (Colts)
- OT Zachary Thomas (Rams)
New Orleans Saints
- RB Kene Nwangwu (Vikings)
New York Giants
- DB Anthony Johnson (Packers)
New York Jets
- TE Brenden Bates (Bears)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- OG Royce Newman (Packers)
Tennessee Titans
- DE Ali Gaye (Texans)
- DB Julius Wood (Cowboys)