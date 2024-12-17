mahomes.jpg
USATSI

The NFL is often a war of attrition, and recent games have put that on full display, with Super Bowl contenders like the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs losing key pieces in the home stretch.

Accordingly, here's a roundup of notable injury updates going into Week 16:

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints

  • Derek Carr (hand): The veteran quarterback, who's missed four games this season, isn't likely to return for any of the Saints' remaining matchups, according to NFL Media. The ex-Raiders signal-caller, who battled multiple injuries in 2023 as well, fractured his hand in two places in Week 15. Rookie Spencer Rattler is set to serve as the Saints' fill-in quarterback moving forward.

Seattle Seahawks

  • Geno Smith (knee): The quarterback left Seattle's Sunday night loss to the Green Bay Packers and did not return, and while coach Mike Macdonald said later there's no structural damage to the veteran's knee, it's unclear whether he'll be good to play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. Former Washington Commanders starter Sam Howell would be in line to start otherwise.