The NFL is often a war of attrition, and recent games have put that on full display, with Super Bowl contenders like the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs losing key pieces in the home stretch.

Accordingly, here's a roundup of notable injury updates going into Week 16:

Kansas City Chiefs

Aidan O'Connell (knee): The second-year quarterback is "trending upward" to play in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Antonio Pierce revealed Tuesday. O'Connell sat out Monday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a bone bruise, leaving Desmond Ridder to start in his place.

Sincere McCormick (ankle): The running back left Week 15 early, and posted on social media Tuesday that he expects to return "next season." He'd gained a prominent role in Las Vegas' backfield, now leaving Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah to shoulder the workload.

Derek Carr (hand): The veteran quarterback, who's missed four games this season, isn't likely to return for any of the Saints' remaining matchups, according to NFL Media. The ex-Raiders signal-caller, who battled multiple injuries in 2023 as well, fractured his hand in two places in Week 15. Rookie Spencer Rattler is set to serve as the Saints' fill-in quarterback moving forward.

