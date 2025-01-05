The 2025 NFL playoffs are almost set. This year's postseason field will include several fresh faces with the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers all set to compete for Super Bowl LIX. There are also plenty of familiar teams in the field, of course. Among them are the Kansas City Chiefs, which are gunning to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

With 14 playoff spots up for grabs, 13 have been clinched. The Denver Broncos are on the precipice of becoming the final team to punch their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Chiefs on Sunday in Week 18.

Seedings will not be finalized until Sunday night after the Minnesota Vikings face the Detroit Lions in a showdown that will determine the winner of the NFC North, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and consequently, the conference's No. 5 seed. Check out the 2025 NFL playoff picture as it currently stands.

The NFL is expected to announce the full playoff schedule Sunday night. We won't know when each team is playing until that point, but we do know the time and date of each game in the 2025 NFL playoffs. Once the official schedule is released, that will be updated below.

2025 NFL playoffs schedule

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 11

AFC/NFC wild card, 4:30 p.m. ET (Prime, CBS or Fox)

AFC/NFC wild card, 8 p.m. ET (Prime, CBS or Fox)

Sunday, Jan. 12

AFC/NFC wild card, 1 p.m. ET (Prime, CBS or Fox)

AFC/NFC wild card, 4:30 p.m. ET (Prime, CBS or Fox)

AFC/NFC wild card, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 13

AFC/NFC wild card, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 18

AFC/NFC matchup, 4:30 p.m. ET (TBA)

AFC/NFC matchup, 8:15 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC/NFC matchup, 3 p.m. ET (TBA)

AFC/NFC matchup, 6:30 p.m. ET (TBA)

The winner of the Monday wild card game will play Sunday in the divisional round.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Super Bowl LIX (New Orleans)

Sunday, Feb. 9