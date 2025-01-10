The NFL playoffs are here, and with them come more injury reports on key players whose statuses will undoubtedly impact what happens during Wild Card Weekend.

Perhaps the biggest injury situations pertain to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed the last two games of the regular season after entering the league's concussion protocol, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who exited Week 18 with an elbow injury and did not return. Not too far away, in Baltimore, the Ravens are dealing with a significant injury of their own. The team's top receiver, Zay Flowers, injured his right knee during the second quarter of Baltimore's division-clinching win over the Browns this past Saturday.

Here's a look at every wild-card team's final injury report.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Johnston, who was limited on Thursday after being held out of practice on Wednesday, is reportedly "good to go" for Saturday, according to ESPN. Dobbins is also questionable after being limited in practice all week. Fortunately, fellow running back Gus Edwards (ankle) will play after being a full participant on Thursday.

In Houston, each of the team's questionable players were full participants on Thursday.

Steelers vs. Ravens (-9.5)

Starting cornerback Donte Jackson (back) will play after being held out of Pittsburgh's Week 18 loss to the Bengals. Rookie McCormick was limited all week with a broken hand. McCormick said he will try to play Saturday without putting a cast on it. "If I can grip and play, then I'm going to," McCormick said. "There will be some sort of brace. But I am not going to go if it inhibits me."

For the Ravens, Flowers will not play after missing practice all week. With Flowers out, Baltimore will have lean more on fellow wideouts Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Badie was a full practice participant all week, so it appears he is trending in the right direction for Sunday. The Bills are about as healthy as you can be at this point in the season. The only player with an injury designation, Codrington, was limited each of Buffalo's final two practices.

Packers vs. Eagles (-4.5)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger), wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/rest) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (back/rest) all do not have a game status on the Eagles' final injury report, which means they all play on Sunday against Green Bay. Hurts will play for the first time in three weeks after suffering a concussion in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders after head coach Nick Sirianni announced Hurts cleared concussion protocol on Friday. Brown didn't practice on Thursday, but he was a full participant on Friday, which is why he is good to go.

Smith's injury is one worth monitoring on Sunday even though he will play. He practiced fully all week, and he didn't pop on the Philadelphia's injury report until Friday. That's when his back held him out of practice. Kenny Pickett (ribs), the Eagles backup quarterback and 2022 first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers will also be good to go for Sunday after being limited all week in practice.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love (elbow) practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday before he practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, paving the way for him to start on Sunday. Rookie starter Williams, who has missed the last three games with a quadriceps injury, suited up as a limited participant all week and is questionable. Walker, who injured his ankle in Week 15 at the Seattle Seahawks, practiced in a limited fashion all week and is questionable.

Doubs fully practiced all week and is good to go after missing Week 18. Willis practiced fully on Thursday and Friday following being limited on Wednesday after suffering his injury in Week 18. The only two players who were ruled out were Anderson and Watson (knee), who hasn't yet been placed on injured reserve with his season-ending injury.

Commanders: TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring) OUT; WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Buccaneers: CB Troy Hill (knee/foot) OUT; CB Jamel Dean (knee), S Mike Edwards (quad), DL Logan Hall (groin), TE Cade Otton (knee), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Crowder was limited all week for the Commanders, who will have cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) after he was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Tampa, each of the Buccaneers' questionable players sans Hall were full participants Friday. Hall was limited throughout the week.

Monday, Jan. 13

To be announced