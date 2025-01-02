The 2024 NFL season is nearing the finish line as the playoffs draw near. And already the 2025 quarterback market is beginning to take shape. Some veterans continue to boost their stock as pending free agents. Others could see their futures determined by what unfolds in January.

Here's an early look at what lies ahead for the position in the offseason, including a rundown of the top quarterbacks set to be available, plus early projections for landing spots and contracts:

Top free agents

Sam Darnold MIN • QB • #14 CMP% 68.1 YDs 4153 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 8.24 View Profile

After six years of flailing around for mostly dysfunctional rebuilds, the former top-three pick has blossomed into MVP form under Kevin O'Connell, feeding the Vikings' elite playmakers with career-best anticipation and fearlessness. Still just 27, he finally looks the part of a big-time arm with help by his side.

Projection: Re-signs with Vikings on three-year, $114 million deal

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 64.6 YDs 2334 TD 15 INT 5 YD/Att 7.65 View Profile

A feared dual-threat-turned-sluggish starter thanks to his downturn with the Denver Broncos, Wilson has rediscovered some of his Seattle Seahawks flair inside the Steelers' old-school play-action attack, though he's also been quite dependent on the big play. At 36, he registers as merely a scrappy rental.

Projection: Re-signs with Steelers on two-year, $50 million deal

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 65.8 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Summoned to open the Steelers' season under center as Wilson recovered from injury, the former Chicago Bears first-rounder has been equally dynamic as erratic when asked to win through the air, though his Pittsburgh debut was more efficient. He remains something of a high-upside unknown.

Projection: Signs with Raiders on one-year, $11 million deal

Top trade targets

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 70.2 YDs 4097 TD 17 INT 15 YD/Att 7.44 View Profile

The former longtime backup has earned countless fans in Seattle due to his undeterred gunslinging, but he's also bordered on reckless behind an iffy line, hovering barely above .500 (27-24) as a Seahawks starter. Dealing him at age 35 would instantly save the transitioning Seahawks $25 million.

Projection: Remains with Seahawks on restructured contract

Top cut candidates

Kirk Cousins ATL • QB • #18 CMP% 66.9 YDs 3508 TD 18 INT 16 YD/Att 7.74 View Profile

Inked to a $180 million deal as a potential missing piece for a playoff hopeful, Cousins' trademark Vikings-era steadiness gave way to immobile streakiness coming off a 2023 Achilles tear. With first-rounder Michael Penix Jr. in tow, he's all but guaranteed to be cut loose for another (final?) free agency tour.

Projection: Signs with Browns on one-year, $2 million deal

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 63.0 YDs 3623 TD 24 INT 10 YD/Att 6.61 View Profile

The former MVP's numbers are deceiving: While he avoided a rash of turnovers in his first healthy year with the Jets, the former Green Bay Packers star was mostly a nonfactor for a dismal New York offense, which is ripe for a total overhaul. At 41, he's simply looked much more his age away from Lambeau.

Projection: Signs with Titans on one-year, $25 million deal

Derek Carr NO • QB • #4 CMP% 67.7 YDs 2145 TD 15 INT 5 YD/Att 7.69 View Profile

After playing through multiple injuries in 2023, the former Raiders veteran succumbed to them in Year 2 with New Orleans, appearing in just 10 contests as the Saints made a long-awaited coaching shift. Going on 34, with a long but inconsistent resume, his release would save the team up to $30 million.

Projection: Signs with Colts on one-year, $15 million deal

Top draft prospects

Arguably the most tantalizing package of this year's prospects, Ward has long wowed with his arm strength and athleticism, but he's also upped his timing and pocket presence this year. As an off-platform playmaker, his game might project best to today's NFL, where dynamism is key under center.

Projection: Drafted in the first round by the Jets

The son of former NFL great Deion Sanders, he isn't necessarily believed to have eye-popping physical tools in contrast to other quarterbacks, but his comfort, confidence and downfield touch as a pure pocket passer could aid a more seamless transition to the pro stage. He was raised for the moment.

Projection: Drafted in the first round by the Giants

Coming out of Alabama, Milroe is arguably the least refined of the top passers in the 2025 class, operating more as a sheer athlete than technically sound quarterback. His physical gifts are so prominent, however, especially as a rusher, that he could offer an immediately high floor in the NFL.

Projection: Drafted in the first round by the Seahawks

Once considered a favorite to lead the class, Beck's confidence and ball security have been shaky, but with a prototypical build and a rifle of an arm, his gunslinging potential could warrant an early flyer.

Projection: Drafted in the second round by the Rams

More of a scrappy than spectacular signal-caller, Ewers has endured big highs and lows on a big stage. His live-wire arm and competitiveness could offset concerns about unrefined pocket mechanics.

Projection: Drafted in the third round by the Saints

Wild cards

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 65.8 YDs 3762 TD 20 INT 8 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

The 2021 Super Bowl champion said before this season he hopes to play several more seasons, but at 36, he's also contemplated retirement before. Is there a scenario where he opts to hang up the cleats depending on how the Rams' latest playoff bid ends? In that case, Los Angeles would instantly become a spicy destination for veterans angling to team up with Sean McVay, Puka Nacua and Co.

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 65.9 YDs 3864 TD 20 INT 12 YD/Att 8.49 View Profile

In three years as the 49ers' initially unlikely starter, Purdy has been one of the NFL's most efficient point guards, while also offering underrated off-script ability. Odds are he's locked into the Bay Area, where Kyle Shanahan has never enjoyed a better offensive figurehead. The concern is he's eligible for a rich extension, and he struggled to overcome a fractured supporting cast in key spots throughout 2024.

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • #1 CMP% 68.6 YDs 3609 TD 17 INT 11 YD/Att 7.13 View Profile

Unlike his NFC West counterpart in Purdy, Murray has already been paid the big bucks. The problem is, that lofty contract doesn't change the fact the former No. 1 overall pick has failed to lead a playoff run in five of six seasons. Arizona will almost certainly give him at least another year to work with a retooled supporting cast, but the Cards could also entertain a trade to save tens of millions.

Next-tier veterans

The following quarterbacks are also likely to be available, either as scheduled free agents or logical cut candidates: Jameis Winston, Gardner Minshew, Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Rush, Mac Jones, Marcus Mariota, Trey Lance, Mason Rudolph.

Projections