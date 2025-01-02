The NFL announced the initial Pro Bowl rosters on Thursday, and there are always going to be snubs for the league's all-star event.

Player selections for the AFC and NFC rosters for the Pro Bowl were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players. The selection process isn't only determined by fans, as many are led to believe.

With this in mind, and the limited availability of each position, here are the biggest Pro Bowl snubs.

The league leader in interceptions (9), Joseph was snubbed of his first Pro Bowl appearance. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Joseph have just a 44.0 passer rating against him, best in the league for any player that has 600+ coverage snaps.

The Lions are 14-2, and one of their best players wasn't recognized for his best season. Joseph is one of the best safeties in the NFL this year. Xavier McKinney, Budda Baker and brian Branch were the NFC safeties selected.

Three of the Eagles' offensive linemen were selected to the NFC Pro Bowl, but Mailata wasn't one of them. Mailata has allowed just one sack and 11 pressures in 383 pass-blocking snaps, a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.9% -- sixth among tackles in the league and fourth among left tackles.

Per PFF, Mailata is the highest-graded offensive lineman in football (95.8) and the highest-graded run-blocking lineman (94.9). Somehow Mailata isn't going to the Pro Bowl.

The problem is the league sends three tackles from each conference. In the NFC, Lane Johnson, Tristan Wirfs and Penei Sewell were selected.

Cook leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (15) and scrimmage touchdowns (17), showcasing how the running back position can be devalued. A Pro Bowl selection last year, Cook has 981 rushing yards and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

This was a crowded room, as Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon and Jonathan Taylor were the three AFC running backs taken. All have more rushing yards than Cook.

Another victim of a loaded quarterback room in the NFC, as Mayfield was snubbed despite throwing for 4,279 yards and 39 touchdowns this season. Mayfield is third in the NFL in passing yards, tied for second in pass touchdowns, and fourth in passer rating (107.6) -- numbers good enough to make a Pro Bowl.

The NFC quarterbacks selected were Jayden Daniels, Sam Darnold and Jared Goff. Someone had to be omitted.

How is a player who is fifth in the NFL in receiving yards not make the Pro Bowl? Thomas has 80 catches for 1,179 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season, tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns and second in yards per catch (14.6) among players with 75+ catches.

Perhaps it's due to the Jaguars having just four wins this season, but Thomas was good enough to go to the Pro Bowl. Jayden Daniels made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, why couldn't Thomas?

Ja'Marr Chase, Zay Flowers, Jerry Jeudy and Nico Collins were the Pro Bowl selections at wide receiver in the AFC. Thomas has more receiving yards and receiving touchdowns than all these players but Chase.

Hunter was snubbed from the Pro Bowl despite being third in the league in sacks (12), behind only Trey Hendrickson and Myles Garrett. Hunter is tied for eighth in the league in pressures (66) and has a pressure rate of 14.1%. His 23 quarterback hits are ninth in the league.

Hunter was also the victim of a loaded field, as the AFC sent Garrett, Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby. Tough competition.

Smith is having a career season for the Dolphins, having 79 catches fro 828 yards and seven touchdowns. Smith is fourth among tight ends in receiving yards, tied for third in touchdowns and fourth in receptions.

The AFC selections at tight end were rookie sensation Brock Bowers and nine-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce. That's tough to top.