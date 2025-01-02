NFL: NOV 26 Ravens at Chargers
On Thursday, the NFL announced its full Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC. The flag football game will take place on Feb. 2 in Orlando. The Baltimore Ravens had the most Pro Bowlers this year with a whopping nine players. That includes wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is the first Ravens wideout to make the Pro Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed the initial Pro Bowl roster for the first time since he became Kansas City's full-time starter in 2018, but his three interior offensive linemen were selected to the games, as was star tight end Travis Kelce. Just four teams failed to field a Pro Bowler this year: The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

Check out the full NFC and AFC Pro Bowl rosters, here: 

NFC Pro Bowl roster

PositionPlayerTeam

QB

Jayden Daniels

Commanders

QB

Sam Darnold

Vikings

QB

Jared Goff

Lions

RB

Saquon Barkley

Eagles

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions

RB

Josh Jacobs

Packers

FB

Kyle Juszczyk

49ers

WR

Justin Jefferson

Vikings

WR

CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys

WR

Terry McLaurin

Commanders

WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Lions

TE

George Kittle

49ers

TE

Trey McBride

Cardinals

OT

Lane Johnson

Eagles

OT

Penei Sewell

Lions

OT

Tristan Wirfs

Buccaneers

OG

Landon Dickerson

Eagles

OG

Chris Lindstrom

Falcons

OG

Tyler Smith

Cowboys

C

Cam Jurgens

Eagles

C

Frank Ragnow

Lions

DE

Nick Bosa

49ers

DE

Rashan Gary

Packers

DE

Micah Parsons

Cowboys

DT

Jalen Carter

Eagles

DT

Dexter Lawrence

Giants

DT

Vita Vea 

Buccaneers

LB

Zack Baun

Eagles

LB

Fred Warner

49ers

OLB

Jonathan Greenard

Vikings

OLB

Andrew Van Ginkel

Vikings

OLB

Jared Verse

Rams

CB

Jaycee Horn

Panthers

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Bears

CB

Byron Murphy

Vikings

CB

Devon Witherspoon

Seahawks

FS

Xavier McKinney

Packers

SS

Budda Baker

Cardinals

SS

Brian Branch

Lions

P

Jack Fox

Lions

K

Brandon Aubrey

Cowboys

LS

Andrew DePaola

Vikings

Return specialist

KaVontae Turpin

Cowboys

Special teamer

KhaDarel Hodge

Falcons

AFC Pro Bowl roster

PositionPlayerTeam

QB

Josh Allen

Bills

QB

Joe Burrow

Bengals

QB

Lamar Jackson

Ravens

RB

Derrick Henry

Ravens

RB

Joe Mixon

Texans

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Colts

FB

Patrick Ricard

Ravens

WR

Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals

WR

Nico Collins

Texans

WR

Zay Flowers

Ravens

WR

Jerry Jeudy

Browns

TE

Brock Bowers

Raiders

TE

Travis Kelce

Chiefs

OT

Dion Dawkins

Bills

OT

Rashawn Slater

Chargers

OT

Laremy Tunsil

Texans

OG

Quenton Nelson

Colts

OG

Trey Smith

Chiefs

OG

Joe Thuney

Chiefs

C

Creed Humphrey

Chiefs

C

Tyler Linderbaum

Ravens

DE

Maxx Crosby

Raiders

DE

Myles Garrett

Browns

DE

Trey Hendrickson

Bengals

DT

Cameron Heyward

Steelers

DT

Chris Jones

Chiefs

DT

Nnamdi Madubuike

Ravens

LB

Zaire Franklin

Colts

LB

Roquan Smith

Ravens

OLB

Nik Bonitto

Broncos

OLB

Khalil Mack

Chargers

OLB

T.J. Watt

Steelers

CB

Marlon Humphrey

Ravens

CB

Derek Stingley Jr.

Texans

CB

Patrick Surtain II

Broncos

CB

Denzel Ward

Browns

FS

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers

SS

Kyle Hamilton

Ravens

SS

Derwin James

Chargers

P

Logan Cooke

Jaguars

K

Chris Boswell

Steelers

LS

Ross Matiscik

Jaguars

Return specialist

Marvin Mims Jr. 

Broncos

Special Teamer

Brenden Schooler

Patriots