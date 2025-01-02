On Thursday, the NFL announced its full Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC. The flag football game will take place on Feb. 2 in Orlando. The Baltimore Ravens had the most Pro Bowlers this year with a whopping nine players. That includes wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is the first Ravens wideout to make the Pro Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed the initial Pro Bowl roster for the first time since he became Kansas City's full-time starter in 2018, but his three interior offensive linemen were selected to the games, as was star tight end Travis Kelce. Just four teams failed to field a Pro Bowler this year: The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

Check out the full NFC and AFC Pro Bowl rosters, here:

NFC Pro Bowl roster

AFC Pro Bowl roster