On Thursday, the NFL announced its full Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC. The flag football game will take place on Feb. 2 in Orlando. The Baltimore Ravens had the most Pro Bowlers this year with a whopping nine players. That includes wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is the first Ravens wideout to make the Pro Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed the initial Pro Bowl roster for the first time since he became Kansas City's full-time starter in 2018, but his three interior offensive linemen were selected to the games, as was star tight end Travis Kelce. Just four teams failed to field a Pro Bowler this year: The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.
Check out the full NFC and AFC Pro Bowl rosters, here:
NFC Pro Bowl roster
|Position
|Player
|Team
QB
QB
QB
RB
RB
Lions
RB
FB
WR
Vikings
WR
WR
Commanders
WR
Lions
TE
49ers
TE
OT
Eagles
OT
Lions
OT
OG
Eagles
OG
OG
Cowboys
C
Eagles
C
Lions
DE
49ers
DE
Packers
DE
Cowboys
DT
Eagles
DT
DT
Buccaneers
LB
Eagles
LB
49ers
OLB
Vikings
OLB
Vikings
OLB
CB
CB
CB
Vikings
CB
FS
Packers
SS
Cardinals
SS
Lions
P
Lions
K
Cowboys
LS
Vikings
Return specialist
Cowboys
Special teamer
Falcons
AFC Pro Bowl roster
|Position
|Player
|Team
QB
QB
QB
Ravens
RB
Ravens
RB
RB
FB
Ravens
WR
Bengals
WR
Texans
WR
Zay Flowers
Ravens
WR
TE
TE
Travis Kelce
Chiefs
OT
Bills
OT
OT
Texans
OG
Colts
OG
Chiefs
OG
Chiefs
C
Creed Humphrey
Chiefs
C
Ravens
DE
Raiders
DE
Browns
DE
Bengals
DT
DT
Chiefs
DT
Ravens
LB
Colts
LB
Ravens
OLB
OLB
Chargers
OLB
Steelers
CB
Ravens
CB
Texans
CB
Broncos
CB
Browns
FS
Steelers
SS
Ravens
SS
Chargers
P
K
Steelers
LS
Jaguars
Return specialist
Marvin Mims Jr.
Broncos
Special Teamer