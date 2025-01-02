The NFL released their Pro Bowl rosters for the 2025 games on Thursday morning, and one notable name was missing: Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The three AFC quarterbacks selected over him were Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, as Mahomes misses the initial cut for the first time since he was named the Chiefs' full-time starter in 2018.

Mahomes hasn't officially missed the Pro Bowl just yet. If Burrow, Allen or Jackson are either injured or make the Super Bowl, Mahomes could fill in for them in Orlando. He was listed as an alternate for the AFC. Pro Bowl selections are determined by the votes of fans, players and coaches.

Entering the final week of the regular season, Mahomes ranks seventh in passing yards (3,928), seventh in passing touchdowns (26), 12th in completion percentage (67.5%), tied for 24th in yards per attempt (6.8) and 16th in passer rating (93.5). Mahomes will finish 2024 with these totals, as the No. 1 seed Chiefs are resting their starters in the Week 18 finale against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes' 3,928 passing yards is the lowest total he's recorded in his seven seasons as a starter, and his 26 passing touchdowns tied a career low as starter.

However, Mahomes has been playing some of his best football as of late. Since the Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills, he's 6-0 as the starter and has thrown 11 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions. Those six games without an interception is the longest streak in Mahomes' career.

Mahomes has missed his fair share of Pro Bowls over the last few years, because his Chiefs are usually playing in the Super Bowl. Making NFL history this year with a three-peat is more important than some flag football game in Central Florida.