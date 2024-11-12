Week 10 in the NFL was one of the best weeks we've had so far. The Detroit Lions and Houston Texans gave us a Sunday night thriller that featured seven total interceptions, the Kansas City Chiefs blocked a field goal on the last play of their game to remain undefeated and Russell Wilson came to Washington and upset Jayden Daniels for his third straight victory.

Since we are now over halfway through the regular season, it's time to start thinking about which teams have the wherewithal to go all the way. Who will be hoisting the Lombardi trophy in New Orleans come February? Let's take a look at the most recent sports betting odds for Super Bowl LIX, courtesy of BetMGM, and talk about some of the biggest movers we've seen over the last week.

Cardinals shoot up the board

The Cardinals have now won four straight games, and lead the NFC West at 6-4. Their past two victories have been a couple of the more impressive wins, as Arizona blew out Caleb Williams and the Bears, 29-9, and followed it up by throttling Aaron Rodgers' Jets, 31-6. There were some questions about Jonathan Gannon's defense, but this unit hasn't allowed a touchdown at home since Week 4!

The Cardinals were +6600 to win the Super Bowl last week, but those odds moved to +5000 this week. That's a significant move, but still barely ranks in the top half of the league. Meanwhile, the rival 49ers have the fifth-best betting odds to win it all. One thing Arizona has on San Francisco is a much easier schedule down the stretch.

Vikings and Falcons fall

The Vikings won their second straight game on Sunday, but the 12-7 victory over the Jaguars almost felt like a loss. Minnesota became the first team to win a game with zero touchdowns and three turnovers since the 2006 Packers. Teams had lost 195 straight games with zero touchdowns and at least three turnovers! After Sunday, the Vikings' Super Bowl odds fell from +1800 to +2500.

Ever since their Week 6 bye, the Vikings haven't looked very good. They are 2-2 with losses to the Lions and Rams, but Minnesota has turned the ball over three times in each of their last two victories. The allure of Sam Darnold has worn off a bit, as he threw three interceptions vs. Jacksonville on Sunday. Right now, the Vikings do not look like the Super Bowl contenders we thought they could be earlier this season.

The Falcons on the other hand lost to a team that had lost seven straight games and just fired their head coach. Marquez Valdes-Scantling came off the street and caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns vs. this Atlanta secondary, while Kirk Cousins threw for 306 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. The Falcons don't look like contenders, which is why their Super Bowl odds fell from +2500 to +4000. Now, they have to again worry about the Buccaneers in their division, who have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL.

Cowboys are done

The Cowboys are expected to be without quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the year, and they were just blown out by the Eagles on Sunday, 34-6. I'm not sure many people were betting on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this year, but their odds have fallen from +15000 to +100000.