This past Sunday was a fascinating one in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans pulled off two of the largest upsets in the league this season, the Seattle Seahawks stole the lead in the NFC West and the San Francisco 49ers were blown out without Brock Purdy, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa in the lineup.

How have Super Bowl odds changed over the last week? Let's take a look at the most recent sports betting odds for Super Bowl LIX, courtesy of BetMGM, and talk about some of the biggest movers we saw.

Steelers drop

The Steelers and Browns gave us one of the games of the year on Thursday night, as Jameis Winston upset Pittsburgh in a winter wonderland. It was Russell Wilson's first loss as a Steeler, and actually caused their Super Bowl odds to drop significantly. They fell from +1800 to +3000. Is that kind of drop warranted?

As we all witnessed, the loss took place in a wild snow storm -- and Wilson didn't play too poorly, completing 21 of 28 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown. Pittsburgh surprisingly struggled on the ground. Najee Harris rushed 16 times for 41 yards, while Jaylen Warren fared a little better with 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts. The Steelers defense held the Browns to 1 of 10 on third downs, but Cleveland went a perfect 4 of 4 on fourth down.

Some of Mike Tomlin's decisions down the stretch were extremely questionable, but given the weather, I didn't anticipate this kind of drop.

Commanders no longer in command

What is going on with the Commanders? On Sunday, they became the first 10+ point favorite to lose this season -- and it came against the lowly Cowboys! Washington has now lost three straight games following the 7-2 start, and Jayden Daniels hasn't looked like the top rookie quarterback as of late.

The Commanders' Super Bowl betting odds fell from +4000 to +8000. Not only has this team started losing games, but the Eagles have clearly surpassed them as the best team in the NFC East. Maybe Kliff Kingsbury's offense has been figured out.

49ers may be cooked

Over the past three weeks, the 49ers' Super Bowl odds went from +900 to +2000 to now +6600. The Broncos have better odds to win the Super Bowl than Kyle Shanahan right now. Without Purdy and several other key players, the 49ers were blown out by 28 points to the Packers. It was their largest loss since 2018. The 49ers have never made the playoffs after starting the season 5-6, and I'm not sure we are going to see the second-half turnaround many were expecting to see from San Francisco.