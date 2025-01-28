Super Bowl LIX promises to be historic, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking to become the first team ever to win three straight Lombardi trophies, and the Philadelphia Eagles aiming to avenge their 2022 title loss with their first-ever repeat Super Bowl appearance under the same coach and quarterback tandem. Their upcoming championship clash is also making history for its record ticket demand.

StubHub, the market's leading ticket reseller, revealed Tuesday that Super Bowl LIX is tracking to be the highest-sold Chiefs Super Bowl of the Patrick Mahomes era, with fans flocking to New Orleans for a shot to see Kansas City secure the rare "three-peat" after topping the San Francisco 49ers a year ago.

"Ticket sales are the highest we've ever seen for a Chiefs Super Bowl and more than double when the Chiefs and Eagles last met [in Super Bowl LVII], when looking at the same timeframe in previous years," StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said. "We expect massive demand for this matchup as fans rally to either celebrate or disrupt a historic moment."

Speaking of disrupt, that's what Eagles fans are hoping to do as they travel for this one, and so far, Philadelphia faithful just might be making up the bulk of StubHub's Super Bowl ticket sales. Fans from Pennsylvania, in fact, are responsible for the most number of tickets sold thus far (12%), while fans from California, Florida, Michigan and New York round out the top five states headed to the Super Bowl.

Despite the record demand, with sales up 10% from last year at this time, StubHub's average ticket price for the big game is actually down 14% from this time in 2024. That said, don't expect to get in too cheaply, as that average price was still $8,076 per seat as of this week.