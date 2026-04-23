One of the top storylines to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft is former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. While he's viewed as the No. 2 quarterback in this class behind Fernando Mendoza, Simpson is not considered a lock to go in the first round.

There are a few natural landing spots for Simpson in Day 1 or early Day 2, such as the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. But there's a non quarterback-needy team that's considered a favorite to land Simpson, and that's the Los Angeles Rams.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rams listed as the No. 3 most-likely team to draft Simpson at +650. Los Angeles has been linked to Simpson throughout the draft process, and for good reason. According to Ian Rapoport, when the Alabama quarterback was mulling whether to return to college or declare for the draft this year, his father consulted several people about the correct course of action. Among those he talked to was Rams general manager Les Snead, who told Simpson's father that his son was indeed a first-round talent.

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The Rams, of course, have reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford under center, but they do need a succession plan for the 38-year-old signal-caller. Furthermore, Simpson is not considered the most Day 1-ready quarterback in this class, as he was a one-season starter for the Crimson Tide. He would benefit from sitting and learning behind one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Simpson was named Second Team All-SEC in 2025 after throwing for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. Alabama went 11-4, made it to the SEC Championship game, and won a College Football Playoff matchup in Oklahoma before falling to Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

Simpson is CBS Sports' No. 11 overall prospect in this class, regardless of position, and has been compared to Derek Carr. He's a coach's son, can throw on the run, knows how to attack zone coverages and is more athletic than you think. Simpson is one of the most intriguing prospects in this class, and his best fit could be a franchise like the Rams.