Every NFL team's one schedule wish ahead of 2026 release: Commanders vs. Cowboys on Christmas?
With the full schedule set to be revealed, each team has one key request that could shape its season
On Thursday night, the NFL will release the entire 2026 regular season schedule, including every game for primetime, holidays, international and everything inbetween.
As you can imagine, making an equally fair schedule for each of the league's 32 teams is an almost impossible task. It's inevitable that every team will have at least one gripe about its schedule. Conversely, every team will surely have something that positively sticks out. With that in mind, we decided to come up with one schedule wish for each NFL team ahead of Thursday night.
Arizona Cardinals
2026 opponents
Home
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Detroit Lions
- New York Jets
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
Away
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New Orleans Saints
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
Schedule wish: Winnable home opener
The owner of the league's hardest strength of schedule, Arizona, would benefit from hosting one of its weaker opponents in Mike LaFleur's coaching debut. That means the Raiders or the Jets. A Week 1 matchup with the Raiders would be a showdown of two first-time coaches in LaFleur and Klint Kubiak.
Atlanta Falcons
2026 opponents
Home
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
Away
- at Carolina Panthers
- at New Orleans Saints
- at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Washington Commanders
Schedule wish: Non-divisional opponent for international game
The NFL already announced that the Falcons to host a December game in Spain. The Falcons play in one of the NFL's most competitive divisions and would surely prefer to play their divisional home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium rather than on a neutral site.
Baltimore Ravens
2026 opponents
Home
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New Orleans Saints
- Los Angeles Chargers
Away
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Houston Texans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys
Schedule wish: No primetime Week 1 road game
Baltimore started the previous two seasons with daunting, primetime road openers. In both games (at Kansas City in 2024 and at Buffalo in 2025), the Ravens lost close games that contributed to slow starts in both seasons. The Ravens would like to avoid a three-peat of that scenario for 2026.
Buffalo Bills
2026 opponents
Home
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Baltimore Ravens
Home
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
Schedule wish: Home vs. Patriots or Chiefs in Week 1
The NFL should take advantage of Buffalo's new stadium unveiling by giving the Bills a home game against a formidable opponent in Week 1. Bills fans would likely prefer to see the opponent be either division rival (and defending AFC champion) New England or Kansas City, the team's other rival in recent years. The Patriots might make more sense, though, given the fact that they dethroned the Bills as the AFC East champs in 2025.
Carolina Panthers
2026 opponents
Home
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- New Orleans Saints
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cleveland Browns
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Schedule wish: Early games vs. cold-weather road opponents
The Panthers face one of the league's toughest schedules, partly because of four road games against cold-weather teams, including Green Bay. Carolina would undoubtedly prefer to get these games out of the way earlier in the season (especially Green Bay).
Chicago Bears
2026 opponents
Home
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
Away
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Seattle Seahawks
Schedule wish: Face the Falcons in Spain
Because the Bears and Chiefs have marketing rights in Spain, there is a good chance that the NFL chooses one of those teams for the December game in Madrid. If chosen, it would be a pretty big advantage for the Bears. They have nine home games and will also play a neutral-site game against a team (the Falcons) that doesn't traditionally travel well.
Cincinnati Bengals
2026 opponents
Home
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Houston Texans
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Commanders
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
Schedule wish: No primetime road game in Baltimore
Cincinnati would surely prefer to avoid having a primetime game in Baltimore for a fourth-straight year. The Bengals lost in Baltimore on prime time in 2023 (the game where Joe Burrow sustained a season-ending wrist injury) and in 2024. In 2025, the Bengals did extract a measure of revenge by blowing out the Ravens in Baltimore on Thanksgiving night.
Cleveland Browns
2026 opponents
Home
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans
Away
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Giants
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- Baltimore Ravens
- New Orleans Saints
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans
Schedule wish: Home season opener against an AFC North opponent
Cleveland could benefit from hosting one of their division rivals in Week 1. The Browns found past success against Joe Burrow-led Bengals teams early in the season. Cleveland also enjoyed considerable success at home against the Steelers in recent years, with the Steelers last winning in Cleveland in Ben Roethlisberger's final season (2021). A Week 1 game against Baltimore would be a matchup between two new coaches in Todd Monken and Jesse Minter.
Dallas Cowboys
2026 opponents
Home
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
Schedule wish:
Not another Week 1 primetime away game Not facing Micah Parsons in primetime
Dallas was going to wish for not having yet another Week 1 road game on primetime, but that went out the window with Monday's announcement that the Giants will host the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." Dallas is 2-4 in season openers this decade, with a 1-4 record in Week 1 road prime-time games over that span.
Another possible wish could be avoiding a primetime game in Green Bay, which would surely be billed as another revenge game for Micah Parsons.
Denver Broncos
2026 opponents
Home
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
Away
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
Schedule wish: More home than away prime time games
As one of the NFL's best teams in 2025, and with a talented young quarterback to boot, the Broncos are expected to be featured on prime time quite a bit in 2026. If that's the case, Denver could find itself in multiple primetime road games. The Broncos getting just as many, or more, home games in primetime would be a compromise.
Detroit Lions
2026 opponents
Home
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants
Away
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Miami Dolphins
- Arizona Cardinals
Schedule wish: Easy Munich opponent
The Lions will be the designated home team for their upcoming game in Germany. The Giants, Buccaneers and Patriots are the favorites to be their opponent. One would think the Lions want to face the Giants, who have built just one winning season since 2017.
Green Bay Packers
2026 opponents
Home
- Minnesota Vikings
- Detroit Lions
- Chicago Bears
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys
- Houston Texans
Away
- Minnesota Vikings
- Detroit Lions
- Chicago Bears
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Los Angeles Rams
Schedule wish: Favorable road schedule
Green Bay has an interesting list of road opponents from a weather standpoint. Ideally, the Packers would travel to New England, Chicago and New York early in the season and travel to Tampa Bay later in the year. Green Bay would also probably prefer to avoid the Rams in primetime, given the West Coast travel.
Houston Texans
2026 opponents
Home
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
Away
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Washington Commanders
Schedule request: Better bye week
Houston hasn't had much luck with bye weeks in recent years. They had a Week 6 bye in 2022 and in 2025, a Week 7 bye in 2023 and a Week 14 bye in 2024. It's safe to say the Texans would prefer a bye that falls closer to the middle of the season (weeks 8-11) this time around.
Indianapolis Colts
2026 opponents
Home
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas Cowboys
Miami Dolphins
New York Giants
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Away
Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
Washington Commanders
Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Schedule wish: More primetime games
After getting just one primetime game in 2025, the Colts should be in line for more marquee time slots in 2026. Indianapolis started 8-3 last year, after all, before Daniel Jones' injury led to a six-game slide to finish the season.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2026 opponents
Home
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New England Patriots
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Washington Commanders
Schedule wish: Titans for first London game
Jacksonville will play in consecutive games in London during Weeks 5 and 6. The Jaguars face division rival Houston in Week 6. The Jaguars will likely face either the Browns or Titans in Week 5. The Titans, however, are a better option as they are coming off a dreadful 3-14 season. They also don't have Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Away
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- New York Giants
Kansas City Chiefs
2026 opponents
Home
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- San Francisco 49ers
Away
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Atlanta Falcons
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
Schedule wish: Fewer primetime games
The Chiefs played a league-high seven primetime games in 2025. After a 6-11 season and possible Chiefs fatigue from viewers, there's a very good chance that Kansas City will see fewer opportunities. The Chiefs should welcome it, given how many times they've been asked to play at night over the past several years.
Las Vegas Raiders
2026 opponents
Home
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans
Away
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Cleveland Browns
- New Orleans Saints
Schedule wish: Home vs. Titans after the bye
This is a very specific ask for a very specific reason. Kirk Cousins will probably begin the season as Las Vegas' QB1, but at some point, fans will inevitably call for Fernando Menzoda. A home game against a weak opponent fresh off a bye week would be the ideal time to make such a change.
Los Angeles Chargers
2026 opponents
Home
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Arizona Cardinals
- Houston Texans
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers
Away
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Schedule wish: Early game vs. Kansas City
An early-season matchup against the Chiefs would increase the odds of not facing Patrick Mahomes, who is still in recovery from ACL surgery. It's safe to assume the Chargers would also want a favorable time slot (and later in the season) when they travel to Tampa to face a team that's beaten them four consecutive times.
Los Angeles Rams
2026 schedule
Home
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Buffalo Bills
Away
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Denver Broncos
Schedule wish: No Thursday night game vs. Seahawks
Given how exciting last year's Thursday night showdown between the two teams was, it wouldn't be a surprise if the NFL had another Thursday night showdown this year between the Rams and Seahawks in Seattle. The Rams, however, would probably prefer that the NFL not repeat history.
Miami Dolphins
2026 opponents
Home
- Buffalo Bills
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
Away
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Indianapolis Colts
- San Francisco 49ers
- Las Vegas Raiders
Schedule wish: No prime time game in Green Bay
The Dolphins possess the league's second-hardest strength of schedule. The NFL may feel compelled to put Miami's road game against the Packers on primetime, given the likely intrigue of Malik Willis and Jeff Hafley's return to Green Bay. If nothing else, Miami would undoubtedly prefer for that trip to be made sooner in the season rather than later.
Minnesota Vikings
2026 opponents
Home
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Commanders
- Indianapolis Colts
Away
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers
Schedule wish: Fewer road games in primetime
Of Minnesota's four primetime games in 2025, three were on the road. The Vikings went 2-1 in those games, but they would probably desire an easier path this time as they work Kyler Murray into the mix.
New England Patriots
2026 opponents
Home
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Away
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks
Schedule wish: Host the Steelers in Week 1
After an offseason of unwanted attention, the Patriots would definitely benefit from a nice season-opening win. The Steelers were selected, given New England's history of success against them in season-openers. The Patriots are 3-0 against the Steelers at home in Week 1 since 2002.
New Orleans Saints
2026 opponents
Home
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Arizona Cardinals
Las Vegas Raiders
Away
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Giants
Schedule wish: More premier time slots
The Saints didn't have a single primetime game in 2025 and had just five games outside of the congested 1 p.m. window. But after a 4-1 finish to close out the season, Saints fans should expect to see their team in better time slots in 2026.
New York Giants
2026 opponents
Home
- Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New Orleans Saints
Away
- Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Detroit Lions
Schedule wish: Primetime home game vs. Washington
This wish is a nod to the 40th anniversary of the Giants' first Super Bowl win, which came at Washington's expense after the Giants blanked them (17-0) in the NFC title game before blowing out John Elway's Broncos in Super Bowl XXI. A primetime home game against Washington would give the Giants an opportunity to honor their first Super Bowl championship team.
New York Jets
2026 opponents
Home
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Minnesota Vikings
Away
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Tennessee Titans
Schedule wish: Winnable early games
The Jets started the 2025 season with seven straight losses and ended it with five consecutive defeats. In between, they won just three games while recording the franchise's 10th consecutive losing season. A strong start would likely do wonders for a young team that is slated to have up to 11 new starters. Conversely, another slow start could lead to yet another disparaging season for Gang Green.
Philadelphia Eagles
2026 opponents
Home
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Washington Commanders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Carolina Panthers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Home
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Washington Commanders
- Arizona Cardinals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans
- Chicago Bears
Schedule wish: Don't face the 49ers on a short week
It's hard enough to face a good team after a long flight, let alone on a short week. That would be the scenario the Eagles would face if they were to face the 49ers on a Thursday night or on a Sunday following a Monday night game.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2026 opponents
Home
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
Away
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
Schedule wish: No Thursday night road game vs. AFC North opponent
The NFL gave the Steelers a road Thursday night game against a division opponent in three of the last four years. Pittsburgh lost all three, including last year against the Bengals. The Steelers' other two Thursday night losses occurred in Cleveland.
San Francisco 49ers
2026 opponents
Home
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
Away
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Atlanta Falcons
Schedule wish: Favorable follow-ups after international games
The 49ers face the Rams in Australia in Week 1 before playing in Mexico City in Week 11. The Dolphins are the rumored foe there. One would expect the NFL to give the 49ers a home game in Week 2 and a potential Week 12 bye.
Seattle Seahawks
2026 opponents
Home
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Chicago Bears
- New England Patriots
Away
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Carolina Panthers
Schedule wish: Play Eagles and Commanders in consecutive weeks
Since the Seahawks have to go to the East Coast, it would make sense for them to make one trip instead of two while playing Philadelphia and Washington in back-to-back games. It'll be interesting to see if the NFL obliges.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2026 opponents
Home
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Away
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Detroit Lions
- New Orleans Saints
Schedule wish: Fewer consecutive road games
The Buccaneers had four occasions last year when they played consecutive road games, including the first two games of the year, which were also against divisional opponents. Tampa Bay won its first three road games before losing each of its last five. It goes without saying that the NFL likely won't give the Buccaneers such an odd road schedule this year.
Tennessee Titans
2026 opponents
Home
- Cleveland Browns
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Washington Commanders
- New York Jets
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
Away
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
Schedule wish: Fewer early road games
Tennessee's rocky 2025 season started with five of its first eight games being on the road. Tennessee went 1-7 over that span en route to a 3-14 campaign. More early home games would help a hungry Titans team eager to turn the corner in 2026.
Washington Commanders
2026 opponents
Home
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Atlanta Falcons
Away
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Minnesota Vikings
- San Francisco 49ers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
Schedule wish: Dec. 24 or 25 home game vs. Cowboys
The NFL loves putting the Cowboys in marquee games, so there's certainly a chance this wish comes true. After a down 2025 season, Washington hopes to mimic the success of 2024, when it reached its first NFC title game since 2024. A home win against the Cowboys during Christmas would be the perfect gift for Washington's fan base.