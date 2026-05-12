On Thursday night, the NFL will release the entire 2026 regular season schedule, including every game for primetime, holidays, international and everything inbetween.

As you can imagine, making an equally fair schedule for each of the league's 32 teams is an almost impossible task. It's inevitable that every team will have at least one gripe about its schedule. Conversely, every team will surely have something that positively sticks out. With that in mind, we decided to come up with one schedule wish for each NFL team ahead of Thursday night.

Arizona Cardinals

2026 opponents

Home

Away

Schedule wish: Winnable home opener

The owner of the league's hardest strength of schedule, Arizona, would benefit from hosting one of its weaker opponents in Mike LaFleur's coaching debut. That means the Raiders or the Jets. A Week 1 matchup with the Raiders would be a showdown of two first-time coaches in LaFleur and Klint Kubiak.

Atlanta Falcons

2026 opponents

Home

Away

Schedule wish: Non-divisional opponent for international game

The NFL already announced that the Falcons to host a December game in Spain. The Falcons play in one of the NFL's most competitive divisions and would surely prefer to play their divisional home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium rather than on a neutral site.

Baltimore Ravens

2026 opponents

Home

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers

Away

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Schedule wish: No primetime Week 1 road game

Baltimore started the previous two seasons with daunting, primetime road openers. In both games (at Kansas City in 2024 and at Buffalo in 2025), the Ravens lost close games that contributed to slow starts in both seasons. The Ravens would like to avoid a three-peat of that scenario for 2026.

Buffalo Bills

2026 opponents

Home

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens

Home

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams

Schedule wish: Home vs. Patriots or Chiefs in Week 1

The NFL should take advantage of Buffalo's new stadium unveiling by giving the Bills a home game against a formidable opponent in Week 1. Bills fans would likely prefer to see the opponent be either division rival (and defending AFC champion) New England or Kansas City, the team's other rival in recent years. The Patriots might make more sense, though, given the fact that they dethroned the Bills as the AFC East champs in 2025.

Carolina Panthers

2026 opponents

Home

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away

Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Schedule wish: Early games vs. cold-weather road opponents

The Panthers face one of the league's toughest schedules, partly because of four road games against cold-weather teams, including Green Bay. Carolina would undoubtedly prefer to get these games out of the way earlier in the season (especially Green Bay).

Chicago Bears

2026 opponents

Home

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

Away

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks

Schedule wish: Face the Falcons in Spain

Because the Bears and Chiefs have marketing rights in Spain, there is a good chance that the NFL chooses one of those teams for the December game in Madrid. If chosen, it would be a pretty big advantage for the Bears. They have nine home games and will also play a neutral-site game against a team (the Falcons) that doesn't traditionally travel well.

Cincinnati Bengals

2026 opponents

Home

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Schedule wish: No primetime road game in Baltimore

Cincinnati would surely prefer to avoid having a primetime game in Baltimore for a fourth-straight year. The Bengals lost in Baltimore on prime time in 2023 (the game where Joe Burrow sustained a season-ending wrist injury) and in 2024. In 2025, the Bengals did extract a measure of revenge by blowing out the Ravens in Baltimore on Thanksgiving night.

Cleveland Browns

2026 opponents

Home

Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans

Away

Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Schedule wish: Home season opener against an AFC North opponent

Cleveland could benefit from hosting one of their division rivals in Week 1. The Browns found past success against Joe Burrow-led Bengals teams early in the season. Cleveland also enjoyed considerable success at home against the Steelers in recent years, with the Steelers last winning in Cleveland in Ben Roethlisberger's final season (2021). A Week 1 game against Baltimore would be a matchup between two new coaches in Todd Monken and Jesse Minter.

Dallas Cowboys

2026 opponents

Home

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

Schedule wish: Not another Week 1 primetime away game Not facing Micah Parsons in primetime

Dallas was going to wish for not having yet another Week 1 road game on primetime, but that went out the window with Monday's announcement that the Giants will host the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." Dallas is 2-4 in season openers this decade, with a 1-4 record in Week 1 road prime-time games over that span.

Another possible wish could be avoiding a primetime game in Green Bay, which would surely be billed as another revenge game for Micah Parsons.

Denver Broncos

2026 opponents

Home

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Away

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Schedule wish: More home than away prime time games

As one of the NFL's best teams in 2025, and with a talented young quarterback to boot, the Broncos are expected to be featured on prime time quite a bit in 2026. If that's the case, Denver could find itself in multiple primetime road games. The Broncos getting just as many, or more, home games in primetime would be a compromise.

Detroit Lions

2026 opponents

Home

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Tennessee Titans

New York Giants

Away

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals

Schedule wish: Easy Munich opponent

The Lions will be the designated home team for their upcoming game in Germany. The Giants, Buccaneers and Patriots are the favorites to be their opponent. One would think the Lions want to face the Giants, who have built just one winning season since 2017.

Green Bay Packers

2026 opponents

Home

Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Away

Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams

Schedule wish: Favorable road schedule

Green Bay has an interesting list of road opponents from a weather standpoint. Ideally, the Packers would travel to New England, Chicago and New York early in the season and travel to Tampa Bay later in the year. Green Bay would also probably prefer to avoid the Rams in primetime, given the West Coast travel.

Houston Texans

2026 opponents

Home

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Away

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Commanders

Schedule request: Better bye week

Houston hasn't had much luck with bye weeks in recent years. They had a Week 6 bye in 2022 and in 2025, a Week 7 bye in 2023 and a Week 14 bye in 2024. It's safe to say the Texans would prefer a bye that falls closer to the middle of the season (weeks 8-11) this time around.

Indianapolis Colts

2026 opponents

Home

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

New York Giants

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Away

Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders

Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Schedule wish: More primetime games

After getting just one primetime game in 2025, the Colts should be in line for more marquee time slots in 2026. Indianapolis started 8-3 last year, after all, before Daniel Jones' injury led to a six-game slide to finish the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

2026 opponents

Home

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Commanders

Schedule wish: Titans for first London game

Jacksonville will play in consecutive games in London during Weeks 5 and 6. The Jaguars face division rival Houston in Week 6. The Jaguars will likely face either the Browns or Titans in Week 5. The Titans, however, are a better option as they are coming off a dreadful 3-14 season. They also don't have Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Away

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs

2026 opponents

Home

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets

New England Patriots

San Francisco 49ers

Away

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Schedule wish: Fewer primetime games

The Chiefs played a league-high seven primetime games in 2025. After a 6-11 season and possible Chiefs fatigue from viewers, there's a very good chance that Kansas City will see fewer opportunities. The Chiefs should welcome it, given how many times they've been asked to play at night over the past several years.

Las Vegas Raiders

2026 opponents

Home

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Away

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints

Schedule wish: Home vs. Titans after the bye

This is a very specific ask for a very specific reason. Kirk Cousins will probably begin the season as Las Vegas' QB1, but at some point, fans will inevitably call for Fernando Menzoda. A home game against a weak opponent fresh off a bye week would be the ideal time to make such a change.

Los Angeles Chargers

2026 opponents

Home

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans

New England Patriots

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Away

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Schedule wish: Early game vs. Kansas City

An early-season matchup against the Chiefs would increase the odds of not facing Patrick Mahomes, who is still in recovery from ACL surgery. It's safe to assume the Chargers would also want a favorable time slot (and later in the season) when they travel to Tampa to face a team that's beaten them four consecutive times.

Los Angeles Rams

2026 schedule

Home

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Away

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Schedule wish: No Thursday night game vs. Seahawks

Given how exciting last year's Thursday night showdown between the two teams was, it wouldn't be a surprise if the NFL had another Thursday night showdown this year between the Rams and Seahawks in Seattle. The Rams, however, would probably prefer that the NFL not repeat history.

Miami Dolphins

2026 opponents

Home

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Away

Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders

Schedule wish: No prime time game in Green Bay

The Dolphins possess the league's second-hardest strength of schedule. The NFL may feel compelled to put Miami's road game against the Packers on primetime, given the likely intrigue of Malik Willis and Jeff Hafley's return to Green Bay. If nothing else, Miami would undoubtedly prefer for that trip to be made sooner in the season rather than later.

Minnesota Vikings

2026 opponents

Home

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders

Indianapolis Colts

Away

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Schedule wish: Fewer road games in primetime

Of Minnesota's four primetime games in 2025, three were on the road. The Vikings went 2-1 in those games, but they would probably desire an easier path this time as they work Kyler Murray into the mix.

New England Patriots

2026 opponents

Home

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Schedule wish: Host the Steelers in Week 1

After an offseason of unwanted attention, the Patriots would definitely benefit from a nice season-opening win. The Steelers were selected, given New England's history of success against them in season-openers. The Patriots are 3-0 against the Steelers at home in Week 1 since 2002.

New Orleans Saints

2026 opponents

Home

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Arizona Cardinals

Las Vegas Raiders

Away

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Giants

Schedule wish: More premier time slots

The Saints didn't have a single primetime game in 2025 and had just five games outside of the congested 1 p.m. window. But after a 4-1 finish to close out the season, Saints fans should expect to see their team in better time slots in 2026.

New York Giants

2026 opponents

Home

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints

Away

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions

Schedule wish: Primetime home game vs. Washington

This wish is a nod to the 40th anniversary of the Giants' first Super Bowl win, which came at Washington's expense after the Giants blanked them (17-0) in the NFC title game before blowing out John Elway's Broncos in Super Bowl XXI. A primetime home game against Washington would give the Giants an opportunity to honor their first Super Bowl championship team.

New York Jets

2026 opponents

Home

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Away

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans

Schedule wish: Winnable early games

The Jets started the 2025 season with seven straight losses and ended it with five consecutive defeats. In between, they won just three games while recording the franchise's 10th consecutive losing season. A strong start would likely do wonders for a young team that is slated to have up to 11 new starters. Conversely, another slow start could lead to yet another disparaging season for Gang Green.

Philadelphia Eagles

2026 opponents

Home

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears

Schedule wish: Don't face the 49ers on a short week

It's hard enough to face a good team after a long flight, let alone on a short week. That would be the scenario the Eagles would face if they were to face the 49ers on a Thursday night or on a Sunday following a Monday night game.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2026 opponents

Home

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Away

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Schedule wish: No Thursday night road game vs. AFC North opponent

The NFL gave the Steelers a road Thursday night game against a division opponent in three of the last four years. Pittsburgh lost all three, including last year against the Bengals. The Steelers' other two Thursday night losses occurred in Cleveland.

San Francisco 49ers

2026 opponents

Home

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Away

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons

Schedule wish: Favorable follow-ups after international games

The 49ers face the Rams in Australia in Week 1 before playing in Mexico City in Week 11. The Dolphins are the rumored foe there. One would expect the NFL to give the 49ers a home game in Week 2 and a potential Week 12 bye.

Seattle Seahawks

2026 opponents

Home

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears

New England Patriots

Away

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Carolina Panthers

Schedule wish: Play Eagles and Commanders in consecutive weeks

Since the Seahawks have to go to the East Coast, it would make sense for them to make one trip instead of two while playing Philadelphia and Washington in back-to-back games. It'll be interesting to see if the NFL obliges.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2026 opponents

Home

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

New Orleans Saints

Schedule wish: Fewer consecutive road games

The Buccaneers had four occasions last year when they played consecutive road games, including the first two games of the year, which were also against divisional opponents. Tampa Bay won its first three road games before losing each of its last five. It goes without saying that the NFL likely won't give the Buccaneers such an odd road schedule this year.

Tennessee Titans

2026 opponents

Home

Cleveland Browns

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Commanders

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Away

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Schedule wish: Fewer early road games

Tennessee's rocky 2025 season started with five of its first eight games being on the road. Tennessee went 1-7 over that span en route to a 3-14 campaign. More early home games would help a hungry Titans team eager to turn the corner in 2026.

Washington Commanders

2026 opponents

Home

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons

Away

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans

Schedule wish: Dec. 24 or 25 home game vs. Cowboys

The NFL loves putting the Cowboys in marquee games, so there's certainly a chance this wish comes true. After a down 2025 season, Washington hopes to mimic the success of 2024, when it reached its first NFC title game since 2024. A home win against the Cowboys during Christmas would be the perfect gift for Washington's fan base.