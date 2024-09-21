The San Francisco 49ers are on the road for the second straight week as they face their NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco (1-1) fell in Minnesota, 23-17, while Los Angeles (0-2) got crushed by Arizona, 41-10. The teams split a pair of meetings during the 2023-24 season: a 30-23 49ers road win and a 21-20 Rams victory in Week 18.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 7-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Rams odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 44. Before making any Los Angeles vs. San Francisco picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

49ers vs. Rams spread: 49ers -7

49ers vs. Rams over/under: 44 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: 49ers -331, Rams +263

Why the 49ers can cover

Playing on a short week in a tough Minnesota environment, the 49ers played far from their best game in Week 2. While quarterback Brock Purdy completed 28 of 36 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown, he also threw a costly interception in his own territory that led to a Vikings touchdown. Running back Jordan Mason has filled in more than admirably in Christian McCaffrey's absence, rushing for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in both of the team's games.

With wide receiver Deebo Samuel joining McCaffrey on the sidelines this week, Purdy will once again have to rely on WR Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle. After signing a new contract just before the season, Aiyuk has gotten off to a slow start, with only six catches for 71 combined in two games. Kittle, on the other hand, was excellent in Week 2, with seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Against a questionable Rams secondary, both players can be expected to perform well this week.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is in deep trouble, staring 0-3 in the face and mired in injuries galore to key players especially on offense. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp hurt his ankle last week and will join Puka Nacua on the sidelines for Week 3. Up front, the Rams are down at least three starting offensive linemen, which isn't a good formula for quarterback Matthew Stafford to succeed.

For the Rams to keep it close, running back Kyren Williams will have to be a threat on the ground and through the air. While he has scored a rushing touchdown in both his team's games, Williams only has 75 yards on 30 carries. In one game against the 49ers in 2023, the Rams' star runner had 100 combined yards and two touchdowns. A similar effort is a must for Los Angeles to potentially pull the home upset.

How to make 49ers vs. Rams picks

