The Philadelphia Eagles are taking the conservative approach with three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown's hamstring injury.

Brown told ESPN's Lisa Salters that he "expects to miss a couple weeks" with the hamstring injury/soreness he felt in practice Friday. Brown popped up on Philadelphia's injury report as a limited practice participant Friday before not practicing at all Saturday.

Following Eagles' 22-21 loss to the Falcons, however, head coach Nick Sirianni would not confirm the length of Brown's expected absence.

"We'll see. I don't know that yet," Sirianni said, via PHLY Sports. "You know I won't give you that information yet because I don't know. We'll see how that goes."

Week 2's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Atlanta Falcons is the first game Brown has missed since becoming an Eagle in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 10 REC 5 REC YDs 119 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Brown's 119 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches helped power the Eagles to a 34-29 victory in Brazil in Week 1. Philadelphia will miss Brown's big-play ability: his 34 catches of 25 or more yards since joining the Eagles in 2022 are the second-most in the NFL behind Tyreek Hill's 36 such catches. Brown's 87.7 receiving yards per game since 2022 rank as the fourth-most in the entire league. He signed a new three-year, $96 million contract extension with the team in April after recording more than 1,400 receiving yards in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Receiver DeVonta Smith, the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be asked to step up in Brown's absence. Smith and former Eagles great DeSean Jackson are the only players in franchise history with at least 900 receiving yards in each of their first three seasons in the league after being drafted by Philadelphia.