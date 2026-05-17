The Pittsburgh Steelers' 111 wins since 2015 are tied for the third-most in the NFL over that span, but that success has yielded just three playoff wins, the last of which came in 2017.

The lack of quarterback stability since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement has contributed to the drought, which is why just about everyone in Pittsburgh would rather spend the 2026 season watching one of its young quarterbacks, even if it means seeing the franchise's 22-year run of non-losing seasons come to an end.

Instead, the Steelers once again turned to Aaron Rodgers, bringing back the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer on another one-year deal.

Aaron Rodgers PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 65.7 YDs 3322 TD 24 INT 7 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

Skepticism is understandable, but Rodgers showed enough last season to justify Pittsburgh's continued belief. He's a four-time league MVP who, at age 42, led Pittsburgh to its first division title since 2020 despite playing the second half of the year with a severely injured left wrist and the entire season with a subpar group of receivers.

There's a thought that the Steelers want Rodgers back so they can finally end the playoff-win drought, even if it comes at the expense of the future. That's simply not true. Pittsburgh wants Rodgers back to address both its short- and long-term situation.

Many forget that the Steelers were within a score of the Texans for most of January's wild-card playoff game before a defensive score opened the floodgates. Pittsburgh's lack of offensive weaponry -- not Rodgers -- was the biggest reason the Steelers scored just six points as their streak of seasons without a playoff win extended to nine.

The loss to Houston was a grim reminder that a 42-year-old quarterback cannot shoulder the burden of carrying an offense, which Rodgers often did during his first season in Pittsburgh. Tom Brady proved multiple times that a 40-something quarterback can win a Super Bowl, but they need a supporting cast. The Steelers' roster isn't perfect, but it should put Rodgers in more advantageous situations than last season. He may still be asked to put on his Superman cape occasionally, but not nearly as often.

Rodgers' return gives rookie third-round pick Drew Allar and pseudo-rookie Will Howard a year to learn from one of the best to ever do it. That is undoubtedly one of the reasons Mike McCarthy, who took the job with complete knowledge of the quarterback situation, wants Rodgers to be part of his first team in Pittsburgh.

The real benefit of having Rodgers is the hope that he can still be Superman in pivotal moments, a la Brady in 2018 and 2020 and John Elway in 1997 and 1998. Rodgers showed he is still capable of rising to the moment (see his game-winning touchdown pass against the Ravens in Week 18), which is why the Steelers want to run it back with him. It's also clear the Steelers feel they have, and are continuing to build, a team capable of helping Rodgers cap off his stellar career with another Super Bowl win.

Bringing Rodgers back for another year isn't pushing off the inevitable or a desperate attempt to win a playoff game. It's a sound, logical decision from a franchise that clearly believes in its players, its chances of winning in 2026, and its own ability to identify, mold and develop its eventual long-term quarterback, whoever that may be.

Pittsburgh possesses a considerably improved roster, especially with the acquisition of Michael Pittman Jr. and the draft selection of Germie Bernard. The Steelers also beefed up their backfield by signing Rico Dowdle, a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the past two years.

Perhaps most importantly, the Steelers assembled what should be their best offensive line since 2020. They whiffed on drafting wideout Makai Lemon in the first round but pivoted to Max Iheanachor, a freakishly athletic offensive tackle who did not allow a single sack during his final season at Arizona State. Iheanachor and fourth-round pick Gennings Dunker could be the final pieces of an offensive line headlined by several other promising players, including center Zach Frazier, tackle Troy Fautanu and guard Mason McCormick.