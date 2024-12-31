There is just one more week remaining in the NFL regular season, which is just fine by me because we've watched some bad football recently. The Thursday night matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears had me considering leaving the sports industry, and then the 1 p.m. window on Sunday featured mostly blowouts. However, we did have the New York Giants ruining their chances at the No. 1 pick thrown in there, too.

The NFL offseason is quickly approaching, which means draft season is upon us. It's one of my favorite times of year, because even though all of the college football has been played, new narratives will be formed about quarterbacks, potential first-round picks and the ceilings of certain players.

This week, I would like to discuss where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders should be rooting to land, and then some wild-card Super Bowl sleepers.

1. Where should Shedeur Sanders want to land?

With all due respect to Miami's Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders is probably viewed as the top quarterback in this class, and I imagine that Deion Sanders PR machine is going to hold headlines captive from January until April.

Players can't choose where they are selected, even though there are some rumors Deion could step in to influence his son's landing spot, but where should the Colorado QB be rooting to play in 2025? With where we sit right now, there are five logical landing spots for Sanders in my mind: The Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. It's always possible another team like the New Orleans Saints trade up for Sanders, but odds are he will be drafted by one of those five teams I mentioned. Which one is the best fit?

The Titans hired an offensive-minded head coach last offseason to develop Will Levis, but the young quarterback regressed. Ownership made the controversial decision to fire Mike Vrabel, and the franchise fielded one of their worst teams ever despite a free-agency spending spree. The Browns on the other hand are so disappointing that even Myles Garrett is questioning his own future, and they can't move on from Deshaun Watson just yet. Speaking of disappointing, no team disappointed more in 2024 than the Jets, who fired their head coach and general manager as Aaron Rodgers continues to struggle. The Jets may have an ownership problem, especially if "Madden" ratings are dictating business decisions. Allegedly.

I think the Giants or Raiders may be the best potential landing spot for Sanders.

The Giants did appear to have an unhealthy locker room for the majority of the season, and there's no guarantee they will move on from general manager Joe Schoen or head coach Brian Daboll. However, New York possesses some nice pieces on offense that are attractive for a young quarterback. Malik Nabers could be a legitimate superstar in this league. The rookie wideout has reminded fans of Odell Beckham Jr., as he's caught 104 passes for 1,140 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games played. Then there's Tyrone Tracy Jr., who crossed 1,000 scrimmage yards in the upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He and Nabers are just the third rookie duo in NFL history to each record 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season.

For the Raiders, they have a historic rookie as well in Brock Bowers. He just broke Mike Ditka's rookie tight end receiving yards record with 1,144 yards in 16 games played, and his 108 receptions are the most by a rookie all-time. Think about it, Bowers has thrived despite subpar quarterback play and offensive coordinator turnover. Then, there's the allure of "Sin City." Playing in Allegiant Stadium out in the desert is more attractive than in the snowy Meadowlands of New Jersey, and being the franchise quarterback in a notable market built on glitz and glamour is certainly appealing.

2. Super Bowl sleepers from each conference

With the NFL playoff picture still somewhat in flux, it's probably a good time to examine some Super Bowl sleepers. If we look at these current wild card teams without knowing their first-round matchups, who are a couple of squads to keep an eye on?

When in doubt, trust the teams with star quarterbacks. Jayden Daniels has had one of the best rookie campaigns for a quarterback ever, and virtually willed Washington to an overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons to clinch a playoff spot. On Sunday night, he became the first rookie to throw three touchdowns and rush for 125 yards in a game, the first quarterback to throw eight touchdowns and rush for 200 yards in a two-game span and the second rookie quarterback ever to record back-to-back double-digit second-half comeback wins. Oh yeah, has also broke Robert Griffin III's rookie QB rushing yards record.

Daniels is a superstar, and the Commanders average 28.9 points per game when he starts. That's the most points per game by a rookie quarterback since 1970. Washington is also 7-1 in games decided by six points or less, which I think is more than just luck. Winning close games is something you need to do to win Super Bowls, just ask Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are definitely reasons to view the Commanders as potential frauds. Despite their No. 9 ranking in total defense, Washington ranks bottom five in defending the run, and the cornerback play has been bad as well. Marshon Lattimore's health may be key for a potential run.

The Steelers have lost three straight games after starting 10-3, all to Super Bowl contenders in the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs. I still have faith in the Steelers defense despite the fact that they have given up 27 points in those three games. Pittsburgh just needs more consistency on the offensive side of the ball.

If the Steelers end up being the No. 5 seed, they are capable of upsetting a reeling Texans team on the road. In the next round, which will surely be played outdoors, they can rely on Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Don't forget that this defense held Lamar Jackson to 16 points earlier in the season either.

Ultimately, the AFC is loaded, and it will be hard for a wild card team to make the Super Bowl. But I'll take the Steelers over the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.