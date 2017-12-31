Bears coaching search to focus on offensive specialists to help develop Trubisky

Developing second-overall pick Mitch Trubisky will be paramount in the Bears upcoming coaching search, with league sources indicating a head-coaching change there is virtually certain next week. The relationship between coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace has suffered, and the Bears are bracing for a coaching search next week.

It remains to be seen if front-office changes come -- some head-coaching candidates may prefer to work with a different general manager -- but the Bears will be interested in talking to some of the established offensive coaches. New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will merit consideration -- both are former NFL head coaches as well -- while Pace has strong ties to the New Orleans organization, and with that team thriving this season under Sean Payton, some members of that staff could be involved in the process as well.

The Bears would love to find a way to keep elite defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is a free agent at season's end and rebuffed overtures for a contract extension a year ago, but that may prove difficult as he will be highly sought after by others. But pairing a top offensive-minded head coach with Fangio, who has done tremendous work this season, would be a model the Bears aspire to.

Trubisky has shown ample flashes this season but has also been handcuffed by uber-conservative game plans at times. Finding someone with a pedigree of cultivating young passers is imperative for this hire with the franchise trying to break from a long quagmire of failed coach-GM-quarterback trios.