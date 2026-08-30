More help is on the way for an Atlanta Falcons defensive front in search of reinforcements. The Chicago Bears are set to trade defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to Atlanta in exchange for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round pick, according to ESPN/NFL Network.

The Falcons lost two rising edge rushers this summer when Jalon Walker suffered a torn ACL and James Pearce Jr. received an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. While Dexter is not a one-for-one replacement for either of those second-year defenders, he is a noted pass rusher from the interior defensive line. In both of his years as a starter in Chicago, Dexter posted at least five sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham played a role in drafting Dexter when he served as assistant general manager in Chicago in 2023. Dexter was a second-rounder and is about to play the final year of his rookie contract.

Headed to Chicago in return, Phillips adds depth to a Bears secondary that underwent significant personnel changes this offseason. He missed all but one game last year with a triceps injury but was a regular contributor over his first two years in the league and made seven starts across those seasons. Like Dexter, Phillips is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft.

That the Bears secured a fifth-round pick in the deal means that they are back to their full complement of selections for 2027. In March, they traded their own fifth-rounder to the New England Patriots for center Garrett Bradbury.