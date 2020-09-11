The Chicago Bears released their injury report on Friday afternoon, casting doubt about the status of several important players for their season-opener against the Detroit Lions this Sunday. Running back David Montgomery, who was limited with a groin injury earlier in the week, was listed as questionable despite getting in a full practice each of the past two days. Generally, players who practice fully on Friday tend to suit up on game day, but in case he couldn't, the Bears would likely have Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson (also listed as questionable) working out of the backfield.

If Montgomery does play, then he will presumably get the early-down work while Cohen handles pass situations and Patterson mixes in as both a ball-carrier and perimeter receiver. Montgomery is coming off a dreadful rookie season where he showed none of the burst and/or tackle-breaking ability that made him a Day 2 draft pick, and is obviously looking to get off to a better start to the 2020 campaign.

Also questionable for the Bears is star edge rusher Khalil Mack. Mack was limited throughout the week with a knee issue, but there don't seem to be too many concerns about his availability for the game. Contrarily, the Bears' big-money edge signing, Robert Quinn, is doubtful for the game and it doesn't sound like he is going to be on the field. Quinn has been dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice all week, which is generally a bad sign for a player's potential availability on Sunday.

The Bears signed Quinn to a five-year, $70 million contract this offseason after his terrific 11.5-sack season with the Cowboys, counting on him to provide pass rush opposite Mack. If he can't go, they will likely have to lean on Barkevious Mingo for more snaps, but they'll be hoping that Mack, Akiem Hicks, and Roy Robertson-Harris can provide the majority of their pressure on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Chicago defense could at least potentially benefit on the back end from the Lions' own injuries, as No. 1 wideout Kenny Golladay is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. His absence would leave Marvin Jones Jr. supplemented by only Danny Amendola, Quintez Cephus, Jamal Agnew, and Marvin Hall.