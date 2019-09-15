Bears vs. Broncos: Live updates, live stats, highlights for Week 2 matchup
Both Denver and Chicago look to avoid falling to 0-2
The Chicago Bears won the NFC North in 2018, but after losing at home to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, they will have to do something very few teams have accomplished since 2000 -- defeating the Broncos in Denver in the first two weeks of September. As my colleague R.J. White pointed out earlier this week, going back to 1975, the Broncos are 48-6 straight up at home in Weeks 1 and 2 (including 22-1 since 2000).
It has been a slugfest so far with both coaches looking to establish the running game early. Neither quarterback has converted a chunk-yardage play in the passing game down the field, but the Bears have an edge in large part because of Tarik Cohen.
Here's how you can follow along with the action below.
How to watch
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Mile High Stadium (Denver)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 2 are right here
-
Eagles vs. Falcons odds, picks, SNF sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Falcons vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.
-
Big Ben's injured elbow being evaluated
Roethlisberger's status for Pittsburgh's Week 3 matchup in San Francisco is currently unknown
-
Grades: A+ for 49ers, F again for Miami
Here are the Week 2 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Chargers use punter as kicker
The Chargers used a punter as their kicker with Mike Badgley out and the result went as expected
-
Saints at Rams live updates
New Orleans has waited nine months for this game -- and it's run into controversy once again