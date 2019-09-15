Bears vs. Broncos: Live updates, live stats, highlights for Week 2 matchup

The Chicago Bears won the NFC North in 2018, but after losing at home to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, they will have to do something very few teams have accomplished since 2000 -- defeating the Broncos in Denver in the first two weeks of September. As my colleague R.J. White pointed out earlier this week, going back to 1975, the Broncos are 48-6 straight up at home in Weeks 1 and 2 (including 22-1 since 2000).

It has been a slugfest so far with both coaches looking to establish the running game early. Neither quarterback has converted a chunk-yardage play in the passing game down the field, but the Bears have an edge in large part because of Tarik Cohen.

Here's how you can follow along with the action below.

How to watch

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Mile High Stadium (Denver)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.