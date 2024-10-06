The Chicago Bears (2-2) will try to remain perfect at home this season when they host the Carolina Panthers (1-3) on Sunday afternoon. Chicago has won both of its home games this season, extending its home winning streak to seven games with a 24-18 win over the Rams last week. Carolina picked up its first win of the campaign on the road at Las Vegas two weeks ago, but the Panthers fell to Cincinnati in a 34-24 final in Week 4. The Bears have won six of the last seven meetings between these teams, including a 16-13 win last November.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears are favored by 4 points in the latest Bears vs. Panthers odds, while the over/under is 40.5 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Panthers vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-131 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Bears vs. Panthers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under :

Bears vs. Panthers spread: Bears -4

Bears vs. Panthers over/under: 40.5 points

Bears vs. Panthers money line: Bears -203, Panthers: +169

Bears vs. Panthers picks: See picks here

Bears vs. Panthers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago's two losses this season have come on the road, so the Bears will be happy to play at home again on Sunday afternoon. They covered the spread as 3-point favorites in their 24-18 win over the Rams last week, as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams completed 17 of 23 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Fifth-year running back D'Andre Swift had his best outing of the campaign, racking up 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while catching seven passes for a team-high 72 yards.

They are facing a Carolina defense that lost both of its starting inside linebackers to injury in last week's double-digit loss to Cincinnati, leaving the Panthers vulnerable at that position. Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus, who have a combined six tackles in their career, are expected to start. Chicago is riding a seven-game home winning streak dating back to last season, and it has won six of its last seven home games against Carolina. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina's best outing of the season came two weeks ago on the road at Las Vegas, where the Panthers notched a 36-22 win as 5.5-point road underdogs. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton stepped in for a struggling Bryce Young, completing 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Dalton provided a spark in last week's loss as well, finishing with 220 passing yards and two scores.

The Panthers have looked like a different team offensively with Dalton at the helm, and running back Chuba Hubbard is coming off his best two showings of the campaign as well. He has gone over 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games, scoring a touchdown against the Bengals last week. Carolina has covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bears vs. Panthers picks

The model has simulated Panthers vs. Bears 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chicago vs. Carolina on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Bears vs. Panthers spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 188-131 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.