For the second time in three weeks, Joe Burrow publicly voiced his opinion on a need for the Cincinnati Bengals to fix recent struggles. Ahead of Sunday's Week 18 start in the finale against the Cleveland Browns, Burrow called for change.

Cincinnati will miss the playoffs for the third straight season after getting to the AFC Championship Game in 2022 and a Super Bowl appearance the previous year.

"We don't want to be in the spot we are in now, so something's got to change," Burrow said. "Whether it's players we have continuing to improve and get better and play championship-caliber football or bringing in guys that will or whatever it may be. Obviously, something has to [change]."

Burrow missed nine games with a turf toe injury, but a win over the Browns would be the Bengals' third straight to end the season. He won three of his last five starts since returning from the injury.

"This year, I've played however many games and we've won more than we've lost," Burrow said. "And I feel good about that. All I can do is go out and when I'm out on the field, try to play well, try to win and go from there."

After overcoming a torn ACL as a rookie, Burrow battled through various ailments since that AFC title game appearance in 2022. The Bengals are 24-26 overall since and he missed 16 of those contests for health reasons.

Cincinnati opened the season with consecutive wins before Burrow injured his toe. Regardless of Sunday's result, the Bengals will finish with their worst record since Burrow's rookie season.

Burrow was more upbeat during Wednesday's availability after previously questioning the "fun" aspect of playing this season.

"I think I have fun playing football," Burrow said. "It's certainly difficult when you can't. And, you know, I had fun last year, too. Certainly frustrating at times. That's life in the NFL. That's life of playing sports. That's why you play it. At the beginning, you feel emotions that you don't feel in other parts of your life. Highs, lows, all the above, everything in between."