Packers vs. Commanders betting preview

In NFL betting, Washington made an NFC title game appearance last year with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm, and he got off to a strong start this season in a 21-6 win over the Giants last week. Daniels threw for 233 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 68 yards. Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a win over Detroit in his Week 1 contest. Green Bay did not allow a sack in that game, marking the fourth time in seven regular-season games that the Packers achieved that feat. They are 3-point home favorites against Washington in the Week 2 NFL odds, with the over/under set at 48.5.

Thursday MLB betting preview

There are nine games on the Thursday MLB schedule, with six of them starting after 6:30 p.m. ET. Three of those six games involve teams with winning records, including the Yankees vs. Tigers at 7:05 p.m. ET. Detroit won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 23-3, but it is a +135 underdog on Thursday night. Tigers pitcher Tyler Holton (5-4, 3.80 ERA) is serving as Detroit's opener, while Yankees starter Cameron Schlittler (2-3, 3.24) will oppose him. The other matchups between teams with winning records are Guardians (-140) vs. Royals and Phillies (-140) vs. Mets. The Mets are on a five-game losing streak, which is something to consider for MLB betting on Thursday.

