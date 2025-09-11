If you're interested in NFL betting, you should check out the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. New users who sign up with this promotion will receive either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses after signing up. The offer you receive depends on the state you're located. Use the BetMGM bonus code for Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, with the hometown Packers favored by a field goal. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Commanders vs. Packers and start earning bonus bets:

Explaining the BetMGM bonus code

The BetMGM bonus code offer you're eligible for depends on the state you're in. Those in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if they place a first bet of $10 or more and win that first wager. Those in other states where BetMGM operates can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet at BetMGM loses. There's no minimum odds requirement for either offer.

If you're signing up with the BetMGM promo code offer for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, here's how you will receive bonus bets. If you bet under $50 for your first bet and it loses, you will get a single bonus bet slip equal to your stake. If you wager $50 or more and lose, you get five slips each worth 20% of your wager. So if you bet $100 on the Packers to beat the Commanders but Washington wins, you'd get five $20 slips.

Bonus bets expire after seven days and can't be cashed out or withdrawn. Bets won using bonus bets return winnings but not the stake. Sign up for BetMGM here:

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Follow these steps to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and start earning bonus bets for Thursday Night Football between the Packers and Commanders:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for an account by entering all the required information. Use the code CBSSPORTS. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Place a first bet. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Best NFL bets on Thursday

The Commanders and Packers meet in a big matchup of 2024 playoff teams at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers are coming off consecutive postseason appearances, and they're seen as one of the top teams in the entire NFL this season after trading for All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons just before the season began. Washington made the NFC Championship Game last year in a stunning run thanks in large part to 2024 No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels. Both teams enter this contest undefeated as the Packers handled the Detroit Lions 27-13 at home while the Commanders beat the New York Giants 21-6 in Week 1.

The Packers are favored by three points after the line opened at 1.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, likes Green Bay to cover at home. The Packers cover -3 in 63% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade from the model.

Sign up with BetMGM to wager on Commanders vs. Packers and more Week 2 NFL games:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming very seriously and offers tools and resources including a live chat feature and deposit limits for users to utilize. There is also contact information for local and national resources, such as 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7), available on the BetMGM app and website.