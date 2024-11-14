The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills is not just one of the biggest games in Week 11, but also one of the biggest games of the season. These teams have met three times in the playoffs recently and with both trending towards a playoff run this year as well, the outcome of this game could have significant seeding implications.

While fans are getting excited to watch two of the best quarterbacks in the league duel on Sunday on CBS, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is looking at this like any other game.

"It's a Week 11 game," Allen said, via the team's website. "It's no bigger and no less than the last 10 games that we've had. I know the media perception and the fan perception of what this game means. But for us, it's just a Week 11 for us."

Allen's approach is not a surprising one from the offensive leader, who is clearly looking to stay focused for the next task at hand.

The QB is not the only one on the team treating this game as business as usual. Defensive end Greg Rousseau said he isn't looking at it as a any different, but understands why some people may.

"I feel like they're a good team so, you're gonna get a lot of hype from the outside," Rousseau said. "But at the end of the day, it's like every single game, like one out of 17, so the same size, but obviously they're a good team. It's not a bigger deal than me, but I'm sure a lot of people look at it that way."

Allen and Co. have the chance to ruin the Chiefs perfect season, as K.C. currently stands at 9-0 and have managed to squeak out wins no matter how close the games got. While the Chiefs seem to have the talent, and a little bit of luck, on their side to be the first team in a 17-game season to go undefeated, the last three times these squads met during the regular season, the Bills came out victorious.

If the regular season ended right now, the Chiefs would be the No. 1 seed and get the bye, while the 8-2 Bills would be the No. 2 seed. If Buffalo wants a chance at getting the one bye in the AFC, a win Sunday would significantly help their chances. Last season, the Baltimore Ravens finished No. 1 in the conference, followed by the Bills and Chiefs at No. 3. Buffalo and Kansas City both finished 11-6 last year.

The Bills and Chiefs will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET as the standalone national game on CBS.

THE NFL TODAY will be live from Buffalo on Sunday. Fans can join the crew in Lot 6 at Highmark Stadium starting at Noon ET on Nov. 17.