Bills coach Sean McDermott made several notable announcements ahead of Sunday's big game against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

McDermott said that the Bills will open the 21-day practice window for linebacker Matt Milano while adding that he will not face the Chiefs. Milano has yet to play this year after undergoing surgery to repair a torn biceps back in August.

Like Milano, rookie wideout Keon Coleman will also not be available for Sunday's game. Coleman, who was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Colts, will continue to miss time as he deals with a wrist injury.

The availability for fellow wideout Amari Cooper is currently unknown. Cooper, who was traded from Cleveland prior to the league's trade deadline, is also dealing with a wrist injury. If Cooper can't go, the Bills' receiving corps will again be led by Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins. The trio combined to catch 14 of 21 targets 179 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Colts that improved Buffalo's record to 8-2.

Whenever he returns, Milano will be a welcomed addition to Buffalo's defense. A 2022 Pro Bowler, Milano has spent his entire eight-year career with the Bills. In 90 games, Milano has tallied 488 tackles (58 for loss), 10 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries and 10.5 sacks.

Despite being in the middle of the road in most defensive categories, the Bills are ninth in the NFL in fewest points allowed. A big reason why has been their ability to step up in the red zone as they are eighth in the league in that department.

"The NFL Today" crew is going to Buffalo! In Week 11, the NFL on CBS pregame show will broadcast live outside of Highmark Stadium in anticipation of the Bills' showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.