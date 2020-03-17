Bills trade first-rounder and multiple draft picks to Vikings for Stefon Diggs, per reports

The Buffalo Bills have acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports and first noted by Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. ESPN's Adam Schefter adds that Buffalo is sending a first-round pick, fifth-round pick, a sixth-rounder, and a 2021 fourth-round selection in exchange for Diggs and a 2020 seventh-rounder.

Things appeared to be heading this way following the news of the Vikings agreeing to an extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins. In the aftermath of the news of that extension getting out, Diggs, who hasn't been the biggest supporter of Cousins, tweeted "it's time for a new beginning" and "somethings going to happen." Well, clearly he was right.

Even before the extension talks with Cousins came to light, a Diggs trade has been running around the rumor mill for quite some time. Most recently, speculation about a potential deal to the Arizona Cardinals, who just acquired DeAndre Hopkins in a deal with the Houston Texans earlier on Monday, came to light when he was spotting working out in their teams gear. While he didn't end up in the desert, Diggs is seemingly getting his wish to part ways with the Vikings organization.

While it's a significant haul the Bills are trading for Diggs, the 26-year-old is wroth the price tag. He is coming of back-to-back one thousand yard seasons and is seemingly just entering his prime. In 2018 he had a career-high 102 receptions ad nine touchdowns, and this past season he notched career-marks of 1,130 yards receiving and 17.9 yards per reception. Not only is Diggs young and among the most talent receivers in the game, but he's also under a long-term contract. He signed a five-year, $72 million contract just last offseason and will now be under Buffalo's control through the 2023 season. His cap numbers are also pretty manageable as they don't exceed $12 million in any of the upcoming years.

Diggs now joins a Bills cast of wide receivers that includes John Brown and Cole Beasley.

For Minnesota, it may be hard to give up on a talent like Diggs, but they are also looking at a pretty decent collection of picks. This move clears $11.5 million off their cap for this offseason and the Vikings now have the No. 22 overall pick in a draft that is extremely deep at receiver. They also are able to shed themselves of the drama that was building with Diggs in the fold, which cannot be overstated. Simply put, it made sense for both sides to move on and the Bills package of picks made it all the more palatable.