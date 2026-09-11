The Buffalo Bills are no stranger to the Lone Star State. For the third consecutive year, the Bills hit the road to square off against the Houston Texans, but history is not on their side in this Week 1 clash between reigning postseason teams. Each of their last four trips to Houston ended in defeat.

Can the Texans keep their home dominance against the Bills rolling? There is plenty of reason to believe that DeMeco Ryans' crew can open their 2026 campaign with yet another win over the perennial AFC title contenders. Their overwhelming defense has been a problem for Buffalo ever since Ryans took the job, and a few personnel changes on offense suggest the offense can keep pace with the unit on the other side of the ball.

The side that comes away victorious from this marquee opener will start the year with one of the NFL's most impressive early-season wins. To defeat a fellow Super Bowl hopeful right out of the gate is exactly how these teams can assert themselves as top-flight candidates to run the conference.

Where to watch Bills vs. Texans live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 13 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Reliant Stadium (Houston)

Reliant Stadium (Houston) TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bills -1.5, O/U 44.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Key storylines

Josh Allen's kryptonite: For some quarterbacks, it can seem as though a particular team simply has their number. For Allen, that opponent is the Houston Texans. Allen is winless across four games in Houston for his career, and in those losses, he accounted for just two total touchdowns. In Buffalo, his fortunes are the opposite, as he obliterated the Texans in a 40-0 rout in 2021. Something about playing in Reliant Stadium leads the former MVP to run into trouble against this formidable defense, though, and this year's matchup is another daunting one with Houston boasting an elite edge-rushing duo and stars in the secondary.

For some quarterbacks, it can seem as though a particular team simply has their number. For Allen, that opponent is the Houston Texans. Allen is winless across four games in Houston for his career, and in those losses, he accounted for just two total touchdowns. In Buffalo, his fortunes are the opposite, as he obliterated the Texans in a 40-0 rout in 2021. Something about playing in Reliant Stadium leads the former MVP to run into trouble against this formidable defense, though, and this year's matchup is another daunting one with Houston boasting an elite edge-rushing duo and stars in the secondary. Texans boast impenetrable defense: The primary reason why Houston enters 2026 as a Super Bowl hopeful is that it features perhaps the NFL's top defense. Last year, the Texans ranked in the top six in total defense, scoring defense, third-down conversions, rushing defense, passing defense, takeaways and sacks. The combination of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter on the edge is as dominant as any one-two punch at any position in the league, while Derek Stingley Jr. anchors the back end as a reigning two-time first-team All-Pro honoree.

The primary reason why Houston enters 2026 as a Super Bowl hopeful is that it features perhaps the NFL's top defense. Last year, the Texans ranked in the top six in total defense, scoring defense, third-down conversions, rushing defense, passing defense, takeaways and sacks. The combination of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter on the edge is as dominant as any one-two punch at any position in the league, while Derek Stingley Jr. anchors the back end as a reigning two-time first-team All-Pro honoree. Joe Brady era begins: Brady is one of 10 new coaches making their debuts in Week 1, and of that group, he is among the four who have never before patrolled the sidelines as a head coach. The heralded offensive mind could have the smoothest transition into that new role considering he spent the last four years on the Bills' staff as quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator. His connection with Allen ought to keep the offense humming over the course of the season, but this matchup is difficult for any coach-quarterback tandem.

Brady is one of 10 new coaches making their debuts in Week 1, and of that group, he is among the four who have never before patrolled the sidelines as a head coach. The heralded offensive mind could have the smoothest transition into that new role considering he spent the last four years on the Bills' staff as quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator. His connection with Allen ought to keep the offense humming over the course of the season, but this matchup is difficult for any coach-quarterback tandem. Houston offense seeks rebound: The last time C.J. Stroud led his offense into battle, he threw four interceptions and the running game managed just 48 yards in a poor showing in the AFC divisional round. In all of Houston's losses last year, the offense scored fewer than 20 points. There are a couple of reasons to believe the Texans can move the ball more consistently in 2026, and it starts with the reboot on the offensive line. The arrival of three new starters could aid in Stroud's protection while simultaneously opening more running lanes for what could be an improved rushing attack with newcomer David Montgomery leading the charge.

The last time C.J. Stroud led his offense into battle, he threw four interceptions and the running game managed just 48 yards in a poor showing in the AFC divisional round. In all of Houston's losses last year, the offense scored fewer than 20 points. There are a couple of reasons to believe the Texans can move the ball more consistently in 2026, and it starts with the reboot on the offensive line. The arrival of three new starters could aid in Stroud's protection while simultaneously opening more running lanes for what could be an improved rushing attack with newcomer David Montgomery leading the charge. New-look Buffalo defense: Any conversation about the Bills typically starts with their unstoppable offense, but to take the next step and finally reach the Super Bowl, the defense has to become part of the story. Enter new coordinator Jim Leonhard. He is tasked with uplifting a unit that ranked 28th against the run last year and set a new NFL record by allowing eight touchdown runs of 30 or more yards.

Prediction

Not only did the Texans extend their reign of dominance over the Bills the last time these teams met in Houston, but they also did so with a backup quarterback at the helm. If Stroud can be at least as effective as Davis Mills was in the 23-19 victory last November, then the blueprint exists for this to turn into a season-opening win. Buffalo surrendered eight sacks and three turnovers in that contest, and nearly the exact same offense rolls into town in 2026. New wide receiver DJ Moore cannot right that many wrongs.

Pick: Texans 24, Bills 20