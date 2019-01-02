Blake Bortles doesn't think he'll be a Jaguar next season: 'I envision I'll be somewhere else'

In a season chock-full of disappointment for the Jaguars, few things were more disappointing than Blake Bortles' performance. After an AFC Championship Game berth last season, the Jaguars went 3-9 in Bortles' 12 starts, and he threw 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Bortles was benched after a Week 11 loss to the Bills in which he completed 12 of 23 passes for 127 yards, then he returned for Week 17, going 15 of 28 for 107 yards.

All of this comes the year after the former No. 3 overall pick signed a contract through 2021, leaving the Jaguars at a crossroads. Do they move on from Bortles or do they try to stick it out? Bortles thinks he knows.

"I don't think I'll be back next year," Bortles said before the Jaguars' final game, per Sunday's CBS Sports broadcast. "Being honest, I envision I'll be somewhere else next year."

The biggest difference in Bortles' performance was in his interception rate. He still completed about 60 percent of his passes (same as 2017), he averaged nearly 230 yards per game (same as last season), and his yards per attempt still hovered around 7 yards. However, he had 11 interceptions in 12 starts compared to 13 interceptions in 16 starts in 2017. Leonard Fournette spent most of this season injured, and in general, the Jaguars weren't able to pick up the slack.

There might be a team in desperate need of a backup willing to trade for Bortles, but the Jaguars are in somewhat of a bind with him. They might try to bide their time and wait to cut him until 2020, when his dead cap hit would be just $5 million instead of $16.5 million this offseason.

It's a tough choice for the Jaguars, but Bortles seems fairly certain he won't be under center for them next season. He might be trying to find his way elsewhere come the 2019 season.