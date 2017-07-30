Blake Bortles pulls a Ryan Mallett, tosses five picks at Jaguars practice

Blake Bortles sees you, Ryan Mallett, and he's not impressed.

Days after Mallett, taking first-team reps in Baltimore while Joe Flacco is sidelined with a back injury, chucked at least five interceptions during a training-camp session, Bortles decided to turn in one of the worst performances of his career.

According to Jacksonville.com's Ryan O'Halloran, Bortles tossed five picks -- two in 7-on-7 and three more in 11-on-11 drills.

"I think any time someone doesn't perform to what you want to do, you're concerned about it," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said after practice. "He's not the only one that's out there. There's some good things. We're going to look at it. We're going to look at those plays. If there's any struggle or things we don't like, then obviously we're going to be smart enough to throw that crap out."

So did Marrone offer Bortles any encouragement during the practice meltdown?

Nope. "If I've got to do that now, then we're going to be in trouble," the coach explained.

To say that Bortles has struggled with consistency in his first three NFL seasons would be an understatement; he's never completed more than 59 percent of his passes, and as ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco notes, since 2014 Bortles leads the league in turnovers (63) and is second in interceptions (51), including 11 pick-sixes.

Last season, when the Jaguars won just three times, Bortles ranked 23rd among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, sandwiched between a first-year starter (Trevor Siemian) and a rookie (Cody Kessler).

In related news: Jaguars fans remain skeptical of their team's chances in 2017, in no small part because of Bortles' struggles.