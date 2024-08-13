Brandon Aiyuk's crazy contract saga might be coming to an end. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a deal on a potential trade for the 49ers receiver, according to NFL Network. Pittsburgh is also in a good place when it comes to a possible long-term deal for Aiyuk if the 49ers sign off on the trade, per the report.

The report also stated that the 49ers have sent Aiyuk a long-term contract offer, but he has not accepted it at this time. The two sides simply have not been able to find common ground on an extension despite months of trying.

If the trade goes down, it would signal the end of one of the NFL's biggest offseason storylines.

Aiyuk, 26, has made it clear that he did not want to play the 2024 season under the franchise tag. He requested a trade once it became clear to him that that could be a possibility. Aiyuk pushed the issue of a possible trade by not practicing and publicly stating that he wants to play for either the Commanders or Steelers.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

The 49ers have reportedly listened to outside offers for Aiyuk in a potential trade, including one from the Patriots that would have made Aiyuk one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers. But Aiyuk apparently did not want to go to New England. The Browns also reportedly made the 49ers an offer that went nowhere.

Pittsburgh has constantly been linked to reports regarding Aiyuk, dating to the NFL Draft when the Steelers were reportedly trying to acquire either Aiyuk or fellow 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel. Nothing came to fruition then, however, as it was reported that Pittsburgh was unable to meet the 49ers' requests in a possible trade.

Like back then, the Steelers reportedly weren't able to meet the 49ers' trade requests in recent days, but that could change if the 49ers accept what is currently on the table.

If he comes to Pittsburgh, Aiyuk would join a rebuilt offense that includes quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and No. 1 wideout George Pickens. The Steelers have been trying to find a complement to Pickens since trading Diontae Johnson to Carolina in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson earlier this offseason.

Pittsburgh likes what it has seen out of Van Jefferson, another free agent acquisition who helped the Rams win a Super Bowl three years ago. But despite Jefferson's promising start, the Steelers are still apparently pursuing Aiyuk, a talented receiver who would significantly increase their odds of making a deep playoff run if they are able to acquire him.