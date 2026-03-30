Less than two weeks after they suggested a significant rule change that would have altered the future of NFL trades, the Cleveland Browns withdrew their proposal. According to NFL Media, the Browns ditched the recommendation, which if approved would have allowed teams to trade draft picks up to five years in advance. Teams are presently permitted to move picks just three years out.

The Browns would have needed 24 of the NFL's 32 owners to vote in support of the rule change at this week's league meeting. It appeared that they had some backing from at least one team in the Los Angeles Rams after franchise president Kevin Demoff stated on social media that more picks would lead to more trades and more interest in the NFL. But Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that he is not a fan of the idea.

"There's 0% chance that will get through," McVay said on "Up & Adams." "I respect the courage for Andrew (Berry) to be able to have a very sound reasoning of what's behind it. If there's one thing you can bet Vegas odds on, there's no chance that things' getting through. I'm not backing that."

This proposal did not gain nearly as much traction as the one the Browns brought to the table in 2024. That offseason, they put forth a motion to push the trade deadline back. Owners approved the rule change, which moved the deadline seven days to the end of Week 9.

Other leagues permit teams to move draft picks much further down the road. The NBA, for instance, allows the trading of picks as many as seven years in advance. NFL trades could have become even more prevalent if its owners voted in favor of the Browns' suggestion, as more capital allows for greater roster flexibility.

The Browns or any other team could revisit the idea at any time, but there is clearly very little appetite across the league to open this can of worms in 2026.

One rule change that will be on the table at this week's meeting, however, is the one the Pittsburgh Steelers recommended. The team moved to make permanent the rule that allows teams to hold a video or phone call with no more than five free agents during the two-day negotiation period and permits teams to make travel arrangements with them upon agreeing to terms. That change was implemented ahead of this month's free agency window.

The NFL Competition Committee also proposed five rule changes of its own, most of which revolve around kickoffs. Owners will discuss the possibility of allowing teams to declare onside kicks at any time among other ideas.