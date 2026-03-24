The NFL Competition Committee has proposed five rule changes for the 2026 season that will be considered by NFL owners during next week's Annual League Meeting. Each change would need at least 75% approval to take effect.

Composed of several NFL coaches and executives, the Competition Committee will present the following possible rule changes to teams next week:

Permit the kicking team to declare an onside kick at any time during the game.

This would be a significant change. Currently, only trailing teams can attempt an onside kick. Teams still would not be permitted to attempt a "surprise onside" or stack one side of the field to increase their odds of recovery.

While these changes have undoubtedly made onside kicks safer, they have also led to an alarmingly low success rate. That lack of success has led to rumblings about alternative options that could increase conversions while adding more excitement to the game.

Eliminate the kicking team's incentive to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds when kicking off from the 50-yard line.

In addition to closing a loophole in the rule book, this would keep teams from bypassing the league's revamped kickoff setup while improving competitive balance.

Dallas tried to take advantage of this loophole last season against the Chiefs by intentionally kicking the ball out of bounds to pin Kansas City at its own 25-yard line.

Modify the kickoff alignment requirements for the receiving team in the setup zone.

In an effort to get kickoff returns back in the game, the NFL implemented its "dynamic kickoff" in 2024 before making it permanent in 2025. This proposal tweaks how the receiving team lines up -- mainly adjusting how many players are on the restraining line and how the rest are spaced -- while keeping most players deeper until the ball is kicked or lands. The goal is to improve safety and make returns more competitive.

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Allow league personnel to consult with on-field officials when considering disqualifications for both flagrant football acts and non-football acts without being called onto the field.

This proposal might be a response to what occurred last season when Steelers receiver DK Metcalf was not penalized after an altercation with a Lions fan on Pittsburgh's sideline. Metcalf was eventually suspended for two games, but he played the remainder of the Steelers' 29-24 win that contributed to the Lions missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

For 2026 only, allow the NFL Officiating Department to correct clear and obvious misses by on-field officials that impact the game in the event of a work stoppage involving officials represented by the NFL Referees Association.

This is likely an attempt to avoid what transpired the last time the league used replacement officials in 2012. While officiating was spotty during that period, the most blatant gaffe occurred at the end of a Monday night game between the Packers and Seahawks, when Seattle was awarded a touchdown after one replacement official signaled a touchdown while another signaled an interception.