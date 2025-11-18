During the late stages of the Steelers' 27-20 Week 9 win over the Colts, CBS Sports analyst JJ Watt addressed one of the NFL's current biggest in-game issues. Indianapolis had just scored to trim its deficit to 27-17. But with just 4:30 to play and one timeout remaining, the Colts had to declare that they were attempting an onside kick -- something that the franchise had not done in nine years.

To no surprise, the Colts' onside kick was easily recovered by the Steelers, who ultimately coasted to victory.

Prior to the Colts' onside kick attempt, Watt said what seemingly everyone who watched that game was thinking.

"We know that the likelihood [of recovering an onside kick] has gone significantly down," said Watt, the future Hall of Fame defensive end, who was calling the game for CBS. "I am personally an advocate of the fourth-and-20 [alternative].

"I just think that there needs to be some way to get that percentage up a little bit more. Not crazy, but just back to the level where it's not a foregone conclusion that you're out the game."

Watt was alluding to the fourth-and-15 proposal that may finally be gaining some momentum from the NFL, given this season's low success rate of onside kicks.

At this point, the odds of recovering an onside kick is about as good as winning the lottery. Prior to the Colts' attempt against Pittsburgh, teams had converted on just 2 of 26 onside kick attempts this season for a paltry 7.7% success rate.

The NFL clearly needs to resolve this issue for the 2026 season. Fortunately for the league, there is an easy solution -- one that was championed by Watt during the Colts-Steelers game and already has the support of multiple current players and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

Asked about Watt's proposal to implement an onside kick alternative that would allow a team to try to convert a fourth-and-20 in order to retain possession after a score, Brees was not only in favor of it -- he presented his own version of what it could look like.

"How about we compromise and go with like a fourth-and-17 or something," said Brees, who was reminded of the fact that the UFL currently has a fourth-and-12 option.

"Twelve is too short. Fifteen might even be too short because most routes -- like a deep in, a deep out -- are like 15, 16 yards. It's just in that range.

"If you made it fourth-and-17, it's like, 'Ah, OK.' You've got to come up with something a little more creative. That's my vote. I'm going to vote fourth-and-17 replaces the onside kick, or you have a choice -- you can do either."

. Getty Images

In his proposal, the offense would attempt the fourth-and-17 play from its own 30-yard-line.

"Then, even if you get a chunk and you don't quite get the first down, you're just giving the ball to the other team right around the 40 or 45, like you would have had you kicked it onside," Brees said. "I think it's roughly the same."

Multiple current players are already on board with the onside kick alternative, including Colts quarterback Daniel Jones.

"I think as a quarterback, you want the fourth-and-whatever for the game, right?" Jones said. "You want to have the opportunity to make the play and and stay on the field.

"Onside kicks are tough. I mean, I've never kicked an onside kick. But I think, going by the numbers, recovering an onside kick is a tough thing to do. So, I'd like a chance at that fourth down."

It's not a surprise that an offensive player would want another opportunity with the ball late in the game. What was surprising was the reaction of Saints linebacker Demario Davis when he was asked about the possibility of having to go back on the field to prevent the opposing team from retaining possession.

"I wouldn't be opposed to that," Davis said. "I mean, it would play essentially like an onside kick with a greater chance of success and would add more excitement to the game."

While this change would give offenses another chance with the ball, Davis pointed out that it would also give defensive players another opportunity to shine.

"I think defensive players will get excited," he said, "because that's one more chance for an interception, it's one more chance for a sack."

Like Watt, Davis feels that the change would help make the end of games more compelling. That, he said, is the main reason why he is a proponent of the league making his former teammate's idea a reality.

"I think it makes for a more exciting game," said Davis, who is wearing special cleats this weekend highlighting his academy's partnership with Stand Together. "I'm pro NFL.

"I'm a defensive player, but at the end of the day, I'll pass on myself for a more exciting game and one more offensive play, especially in crucial minutes."