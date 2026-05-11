First-year expectations are usually modest for a sixth-round quarterback, but that's not the mindset Taylen Green brought to rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns.

That quarterback room is the challenge. Green must compete against more established and higher-profile names, including Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, which naturally limits his opportunities once OTAs and June minicamp roll around. Unless coach Todd Monken envisions a specialized role for his unique athletic profile, meaningful snaps appear unlikely.

That's what makes this week so important. At 6-foot-6 with rare movement skills and a standout NFL Combine performance that turned heads across the league, Green isn't just trying to survive the numbers game — he's trying to force the coaching staff to rethink his role. The arm talent and dual-threat ability are obvious, but the evaluation now shifts to whether he can consistently function as a passer within Monken's structure.

"My dad says Randall Cunningham-ish," Green said Monday when asked about his pro comp. "I really don't think there's anybody like me. Not in a like cocky (way) or anything, just some confidence. There's nobody that moves like me, that's as tall as me."

Green told Jon Gruden before the draft that he's not willing to change positions or embrace an identity shift to get on the field. Former Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones went in the first round back in 2005, and immediately moved to wideout. Antwaan Randle El found receiver success with the Pittsburgh Steelers after starring as an Indiana quarterback, while BYU's Taysom Hill has done a little bit of everything.

The most well-known transition was Julian Edelman, who went from Kent State quarterback to Super Bowl MVP wide receiver. However, most of the other quarterback-turned-wideout stories over the last two decades have failed to progress.

"I know what I am, I've got belief in myself," Green said earlier this year.

Pros and cons for Green

The physical tools are obvious — elite straight-line speed, plus athleticism and enough arm strength to stress defenses vertically—but the transition from a college dual-threat weapon to NFL quarterback is rarely linear. And that's where the concerns start to stack up.

The biggest knock on Green is consistency from the pocket. At the NFL level, especially in a system that still demands full-field reads and timing anticipation, sporadic footwork and an elongated throwing motion can be quickly exposed. Green's tendency to drift under pressure or rely on his legs to solve clean passing concepts worked in college because he was often the best athlete on the field. In Cleveland, that won't be the case.

"He did a nice job of working through his progressions," Monken said of Green on Monday after 11-on-11s during minicamp. "I did like that part of it. We're gonna have to be really diligent in trying to tighten down his release. When you're talking about check downs taken from as long of his release as he has, to really just being able to dart it to get it quickly out of his hands into the hands of whether it's a running back or a tight end. But I've been super impressed with his ability to really learn, process and take it to the field and then getting through his progressions, really impressive."

Processing speed is another hurdle. Rookie quarterbacks are often overwhelmed early, but Green's style amplifies that learning curve. He's most dangerous when plays break down, not when they run on schedule. That creates a natural tension for coaching staffs trying to evaluate whether his improvisational upside can be molded into structured NFL decision-making.

How much of that will Cleveland's coaching staff be able to see this summer, however?

Then there's the role question. Is he a quarterback only, or does he need a hybrid package to stay on the field? NFL teams don't have the luxury of developmental time for a fourth-teamer, and the Browns' quarterback situation includes considerably more polished traditional passers.

Monken has stopped short of comparing Green to Lamar Jackson, whom he coached for three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, but the athletic traits are similar. Green said he feels like a "freshman" in Cleveland's system, and the learning curve is steep.

"It's really cool. Just the vision that he has for me," Green said. "I'm just, especially my rookie year, I'm just here to help the team win. No matter what I have to do, I'm blessed to have this opportunity and blessed to have them draft me because not a lot of people get that opportunity. So if it's just running somebody over to get that touchdown, I'm going to run somebody over."

Likely buried on the depth chart, there's a reason he's in the conversation at all, and that's why the Browns took him in the sixth. At his best, Green's talent stands out on film with traits hard to ignore. The same athletic profile that creates growing pains also creates game-breaking moments.

If Cleveland can simplify his reads, lean into designed movement throws and slowly expand his processing load, there is a pathway for him to stick around in the competition longer than most raw, late-round rookies.