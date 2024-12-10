The Cleveland Browns were officially eliminated from postseason contention following Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Included in that loss was a late-game mistake by a former first-round pick, who was ultimately released by the Browns on Tuesday.

With three minutes left, the Browns appeared to be on the verge of getting the ball back after forcing a Steelers punt. However, the punt was muffed by Kadarius Toney, the former Giants wide receiver signed by the Browns back in September. Toney is back on the open market after the Browns waived him less than 48 hours following the Week 14 loss.

The 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Toney was traded to the Chiefs just before the 2022 trade deadline. He caught two touchdowns in seven regular-season games for the Chiefs before catching a pivotal touchdown during Kansas City's Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Toney spent the 2023 season with the Chiefs, catching 27 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. He was waived in August and signed to the Browns' practice squad two weeks later. Toney had just four punt returns and did not catch a pass in three games with Cleveland.

Kadarius Toney CLE • WR • #87 TAR 1 REC 0 REC YDs 0 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Releasing Toney wasn't the only move the Browns made on Tuesday. Cleveland also placed starting cornerback Greg Newsome II on injured reserve. Newsome injured his hamstring during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.