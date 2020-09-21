The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to get a top target for Tom Brady brack just as the offense is starting to find itself heading into Week 3 of the season. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed Chris Godwin cleared concussion protocol and will play this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Godwin finished with six catches for 79 yards to lead all Tampa Bay receivers in a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, immediately establishing a connection with Brady in the pair's first game together.

"Honestly, we just had a little bit of time to work together. When you have a quarterback like Tom who has seen so much and played so much ball, that it can be more of a seamless transition with him in terms of coming in and putting the passes where they can be," Godwin revealed in an interview with CBSSports.com last week. "He does a really good job of reading guys' body language and understanding where they are going to be. These are the things that will continue to improve."

Tampa Bay could use Godwin in Week 3 after Buccaneers receivers dropped several passes that hurt Brady's final stat line -- 23 of 35 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception -- which Arians mentioned on several occasions after Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

"It's unusual. I think at times we relaxed and we're not good enough to relax. Nobody's good enough in this league to relax, and we talked about it at halftime. 'We cannot relax,'" Arians said. "We go out, defense gives us a turnover, we turn it right back and it's a ballgame when we should have put that thing away in the first five minutes of the third quarter."

Getting Godwin back will help, especially since Brady and Evans established some success after a disappointing Week 1 performance. Evans finished with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

"We have to do that every week," Arians said. "We can never let Mike just sit still and be somewhere where everybody can double cover him. Tom [Brady] did a great job of finding him – especially deep down the middle."