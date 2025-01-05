The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't just win the NFC South by besting the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. They were also part of NFL history, with star wide receiver Mike Evans clearing 1,000 receiving yards on the season, extending his record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career, and joining Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the only players to ever achieve that feat in 11 straight years.

The 31-year-old Evans led the Buccaneers with nine catches for 89 yards against the Panthers, bringing his 2024 season total to 98 catches for 1,004 yards. He'd already set an NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to open an NFL career after hitting the mark for a 10th time in 2023, but is now tied with Rice for the most 1,000-yard receiving seasons in a row, making it 11 in 11 years.

Evans also earned a $3 million contract incentive by hitting 1,000 yards on Sunday. His final catch, which confirmed the mark, came with just over 30 seconds left in the game, and drew immediate celebration from Buccaneers teammates on the field.

The five-time Pro Bowler and 2020 Super Bowl champion will have a chance to pad his stats even more in the playoffs, with Tampa Bay locked into the postseason as NFC South champions.