The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from Randy Gregory. Well, they are moving on, insofar as you can move on from someone who was never with the team to begin with. The Bucs released Gregory on Sunday, with head coach Todd Bowles confirming the move.

Gregory signed a one-year, $3 million free-agent contract with the Buccaneers back in April, but he never reported to minicamp in June. He missed the first 24 days of training camp as well, and the Bucs opted to part ways. Bowles is apparently still in the dark as to why Gregory was a no-show.

"No, I never found out," Bowles said, via NFL Media. "I wish him the best. We'll move on from there. You can't miss what you never had."

Gregory spent the latter portion of the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers after being released by the Denmver Broncos a year and a half into his five-year, $70 million contract. Earlier this offseason, Gregory sued the Broncos and the NFL after he was fined over $500,000 last year for taking THC, which he says he was prescribed to assist with social anxiety disorder and PTSD.

A former second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, the 31-year-old Gregory has at times been an electric pass rusher, though he has spent more time sidelined due to injuries and suspensions in his career than he has getting after quarterbacks. It remains to be seen if he will get another chance elsewhere, though teams are always in the market for pass-rush help.