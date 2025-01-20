The Houston Texans saw their season come to a disappointing end this past weekend as they exited the playoffs in the divisional round for the second consecutive year. Houston managed just 14 points against the Kansas City Chiefs, marking the second consecutive year that the Texans put up only two scores in their playoff loss.

This year, the Texans were once again shorthanded at wide receiver. They lost Tank Dell to a devastating knee injury a few weeks ago, and of course they also lost their major offseason acquisition, Stefon Diggs, earlier in the year. And if C.J. Stroud has his way, Diggs will be back next season.

"That's my boy. I would love to have Stef back," Stroud said, via KPRC2. "We were just getting started. He was having so much fun. Me and him were starting to build a rapport."

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 63.2 YDs 3727 TD 20 INT 12 YD/Att 7.01 View Profile

Diggs was in the final year of his contract in 2024. His deal has four void years tacked onto it that will accelerate $16.6 million of dead money onto Houston's books in 2025 if he is not signed to a new deal. Houston can probably afford the hit given that Stroud is still on his rookie contract, but given that Dell may miss a significant chunk of next season, it would be better for Stroud and the rest of the offense if Diggs returned -- even in a diminished state post-ACL tear.

Houston's high hopes for the offense this season never came to fruition, largely because their three-man receiver corps played only four games together. That may still be the case next year, but if the Texans want to keep their quarterback happy, they'll at least make an effort to ensure they take the field at the same time once again.