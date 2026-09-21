Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has reportedly avoided a major injury to his hamstring, per Tom Pelissero. Tests conducted on Monday brought forth good news, and Williams even has a shot to suit up for Chicago's Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football."

Bears coach Ben Johnson told ESPN Chicago that Williams "will likely miss some time" and labeled him "week-to-week." Still, this is very good news for Chicago.

With about eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the Bears' eventual 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Williams went down with a non-contact injury, prompting fears of the worst. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft remained on the wet grass for some time, and rolled around -- struggling to get up.

The Bears' training staff then helped Williams off the field and loaded him into a cart. However, he did give the fans in attendance an emphatic thumbs up as he entered the tunnel.

Tyson Bagent replaced Williams under center and completed 5 of 9 passes for 54 yards. The Bears were in position to at least tie the game with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Bagent was sacked by Dallas Turner on the final play at the Vikings' 12-yard line.

Williams completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards and one interception before exiting the game, and rushed five times for 42 yards. Johnson told reporters afterward that he was glad Williams didn't suffer a knee injury, but admitted that a hamstring injury "could be pretty damaging, as well." The Bears do have an extra day for Williams to rest, with Chicago scheduled to close out Week 3 in prime time, but even if he doesn't suit up next week, the good news is that the Bears' quarterback is not expected to miss much time with this hamstring issue.

While the weather certainly affected Chicago's offensive output in Week 2, the Bears were the top NFL offense in Week 1. In the 59-37 victory against the Carolina Panthers, Williams became the first Bear to ever throw for 250 yards and two passing touchdowns while also rushing for 50 yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns in a single game. Both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai crossed 100 yards rushing and found the end zone as well. Chicago actually scored six rushing touchdowns, which tied for the most in a season opener in NFL history.

If Williams cannot go in Week 3, Bagent will get his fifth career start for Chicago with the Eagles coming to town. Philly moved to 2-0 on Sunday with its 24-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to Darius Cooper with nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, making him the first Eagles player since Carson Wentz to begin a season with two passing touchdowns in each of the first two games of the year. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl, the last time it happened.