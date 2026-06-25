Why Caleb Williams' 'Iceman' trademark application was initially refused as Bears QB's branding plan hits snag

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has unsuccessfully tried to trademark "Iceman" in an effort to expand his personal brand this season through the creation of a clothing line, sporting goods, athletic bags and entertainment services.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office initially blocked Williams' request this week, citing a "likelihood of confusion" with a trademark filed by LaCrosse Footwear in 1988 for insulated boots. NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin also has an application for the nickname on file, while UFC legend Chuck Liddell holds a trademark, though neither interfered with Williams' request.

"These marks are identical in appearance, sound and meaning," the USPTO wrote in a refusal letter obtained by ESPN. "Additionally, because they are identical, these marks are likely to engender the same connotation and overall commercial impression when considered in connection with applicant's and registrant's respective goods and/or services."

Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney with Gerben IP, told ESPN initial trademark refusals are not uncommon. The USPTO argues that LaCrosse Footwear's "Iceman" boots own the trademark.

"The registration that they're citing here is for obviously a very limited product line. Literally insulated boots," Gerben said. "Look, it might be harder for him to get Iceman registered for a brand of clothing items because of that, but there's other things in his application that he could possibly still wind up with a registration here."

Entering the third season of a four-year, $39.4 million contract that included a $25.5 million signing bonus, Williams now has an opportunity to multiply his wealth through his likeness and personal brand. He and his team have always been business-savvy, and this trademark request is the next step in that approach.

A former Heisman Trophy winner at USC who showcased individualism and brovado, Williams' star power has surged since entering the NFL as the Bears' two-year starter. Across 36 career games, including two postseason appearances, Williams has thrown for 8,108 yards with 51 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

After stumbling to a 5-12 record as a rookie in 2024, Williams helped Chicago finish 11-6 last fall as NFC North champions before beating the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Williams' 14-yard touchdown pass on a mesmerizing fourth-down play in the final seconds of a divisional round loss to the Detroit Lions forced overtime.

Williams' stock continues to soar

Given his production as a passer under coach Ben Johnson last season, Williams is widely viewed as a dark-horse MVP candidate for 2026. The Bears finally have continuity with Johnson calling plays for a second straight season, and history has shown elite quarterbacks often make their biggest statistical leap after a full offseason mastering an offensive system.

Williams already flashed that trajectory during the Bears' playoff run and late-season surge, showing improved decision-making while maintaining the off-script brilliance that made him the No. 1 overall pick two drafts ago.

Chicago has surrounded Williams with dynamic pass catchers and an offensive scheme built to create explosive plays, giving him every opportunity to post league-leading numbers. If the Bears repeat as NFC North champions or contend for the conference's top seed, it's difficult to imagine Williams not being at the center of that success.

MVP races are ultimately driven by quarterback play, wins and memorable moments. Williams has already shown he thrives in pressure situations, earning the "Iceman" reputation thanks to a string of fourth-quarter comebacks and clutch performances.

If those heroics continue while his touchdown totals spike in Year 2 under Johnson, Chicago could have its first legitimate MVP winner in nearly five decades.